New Jersey State

94.3 The Point

FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues

NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Bill To Aid Law Enforcement With Juvenile Alcohol Use

Senator Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all R-2), announced today new legislation that will aid law enforcement in addressing juvenile crime issues within the State of New Jersey. “Following the decriminalization of marijuana and the changes to the juvenile justice laws, many law enforcement...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable

TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
PIX11

New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
southjerseyobserver.com

Burlington County Man Admits Role in Bank Fraud

On November 1, 2022, a Burlington County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to steal bank customer identities and then use that information to steal more than $520,000, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business

TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill package to address illegal firearm sales passes committee

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, the Senate Law and Public Safety committee last week passed a pair of bills sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in...
94.3 The Point

Are NJ kids dumbed down by smart phones?

If your son or daughter is like most kinds in New Jersey, they are constantly on their cell phones, texting, playing games and fooling around on social media sites. State lawmakers could soon require an in-depth study to be conducted to determine what kind of an effect this is having on the physiological, emotional and intellectual growth and development of students.
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

