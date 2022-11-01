Read full article on original website
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
What one NJ legislator wants feds to do about rising car thefts
NEWARK — Nearly four months ago, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer called for the creation of a national auto theft task force to crack down on a 16.5% increase in car thefts from 2020 to 2021. With the problem even worse in New Jersey, Gottheimer, D-NJ-5th, convened with state and...
FBI in NJ reports credible threat against synagogues
NEWARK — The FBI says it has received credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. "The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the message said.
Feds raid homes, businesses in NJ as part of $545M catalytic converter theft ring
Federal agents have arrested several New Jersey residents as part of a massive, nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. A total of 21 people across five states face federal charges outlined in two separate indictments filed in California and Oklahoma, as first reported by Patch. Federal prosecutors are seeking over $545...
Injection infections — NJ report addresses ‘preventable’ drug deaths
In 2019 alone, at least 283 people in New Jersey died from infections caused by their injection drug use, according to a report released on Wednesday by New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition. And over 7,000 individuals were hospitalized for these bacterial or skin infections in the same year. The report,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Bill To Aid Law Enforcement With Juvenile Alcohol Use
Senator Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all R-2), announced today new legislation that will aid law enforcement in addressing juvenile crime issues within the State of New Jersey. “Following the decriminalization of marijuana and the changes to the juvenile justice laws, many law enforcement...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable
TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
southjerseyobserver.com
Burlington County Man Admits Role in Bank Fraud
On November 1, 2022, a Burlington County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to steal bank customer identities and then use that information to steal more than $520,000, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée...
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
Maybe NJ should let residents grow their own pot, Gov. Murphy suggests
In New Jersey, it's legal to purchase marijuana from a dispensary and to possess it — but not to grow it at home. A caller to "Ask Governor Murphy" noted that marijuana is legal to possess — but not to grow at home. [ more › ]
Plainsboro, NJ ‘lunch break’ killer admits to stalking, murder, cover-up plot
A man accused of murdering a co-worker in her Plainsboro home and then planning another killing from jail has admitted to those crimes, while sharing what happened in the victim's last moments and the lengths he was prepared to go to in avoiding conviction. Kenneth Saal, 33, appeared before Middlesex...
New Jersey wants to help you start a marijuana business
TRENTON – Through its Business Action Center, New Jersey plans to establish a Cannabis Training Academy to help small businesses break into the industry. The initiative is being funded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, through a portion of the sales tax revenue generated by recreational marijuana sales. It will roll out in the first half of 2023.
How many abortions in NJ? A look at numbers after Supreme Court overturned Roe
TRENTON – There was a small increase in the number of abortions in New Jersey during the first two months after the Supreme Court invalidated the federal assurance of abortion rights, returning the decision to the states. A report released by the Society of Family Planning shows there was...
wrnjradio.com
Bill package to address illegal firearm sales passes committee
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, the Senate Law and Public Safety committee last week passed a pair of bills sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in...
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help
The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
Are NJ kids dumbed down by smart phones?
If your son or daughter is like most kinds in New Jersey, they are constantly on their cell phones, texting, playing games and fooling around on social media sites. State lawmakers could soon require an in-depth study to be conducted to determine what kind of an effect this is having on the physiological, emotional and intellectual growth and development of students.
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
