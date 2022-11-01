Read full article on original website
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
New Jersey man charged with causing $1-million in damages for setting cars on fire
A Toms River man who was employed at a business in Point Pleasant Borough has been arrested for setting fire to a series of commercial vehicles belonging to a business in Wall Township. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced that 69-year old Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward of Toms River...
Arrest made in string of Long Branch, NJ shootings
LONG BRANCH — An arrest was made in one of five shootings during the Columbus Day weekend, which led to the cancellation of a high school football game. Three shootings took place over nine hours on Oct. 10 including one in broad daylight at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Halberton Place and North 5th Avenue, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
New York man sentenced for hit-and-run, eluding in Seaside Heights
A Staten Island man who caused an accident in Seaside Heights, fled the scene, and led police on a pursuit around and then outside of the borough has received a prison sentence. Antwan McPhatter, 27, of Staten Island, New York previously pleaded guilty and has now been sentenced to five...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
“Magic of Lights” 2022 Begins So Soon at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ
I can't wait for this every year, with so many Christmas lights and a drive-through. It's become a family tradition in my house. If you've never been to the PNC Bank Art Center's Magic of Lights, make it a special Christmas memory this year. Thousands of Christmas lights are everywhere in the parking lot at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.
If You Have A Sweet Tooth In Brick, New Jersey You Are In Luck
Sometimes you just need a cookie to be happy. If you want a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie are you going to whip out the baking pan, eggs, and flour? Of course not. We're busy grinding in life and very few of us have time to bake. Even if we did, our cookies would never be as good as these.
Scholarship for broadcast students: $1,000 from Townsquare Media Trenton and Jersey Shore
On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio. In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) and Townsquare...
Want to Know What Is Replacing Corrado’s Market In Brick, NJ?
You remember the disaster that was Corrado's Market in Laurel Square Shopping Center, right?. Man, did you miss quite the scandal. Here's a quick refresher. Corrado's is known as a specialty Italian grocery store with an array of authentic Italian classics. I am talking fresh cheeses, fresh cuts of meats, fresh cold cuts, specialty sauces, pasta and more.
Surf Taco Week 8 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Toms River North
If there were any postseason ghosts haunting the Toms River North boys soccer program, the Mariners have exorcised most of those demons over the past three seasons. Toms River North has won three straight sectional championships and is still alive in its pursuit for a fourth heading into the NJSIAA sectional semifinal round.
Taylor Swift Headed Out On Massive World Tour With Two New Jersey Shows
No problem. I will catch you up. According to NJ.com, Taylor Swift has announced a massive stadium world tour on Good Morning America! This will be her first tour in years!. And yes, she will be coming to New Jersey but more on this in a second. This tour is...
Marlboro’s Ryan Mendes is the Week 9 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
Manchester students, faculty, staff honor Military Veterans in a special way on Thursday
The 18th annual Manchester Veterans Day Community Event took place on Thursday afternoon with many from within the Manchester School District, the community, and Veterans gathering together for this extraordinary event. This event is something that meant and means a great deal to Veterans including LCDR John C Holzer, U.S....
Seaview Orthopaedics Week 10 Shore Conference Football Scoreboard, 11/3 – 11/5
Week 10 (Nov. 3-5) Scroll down for Thursday's Regional Invitational Tournament and consolation game results. Junior quarterback Micah Ford ran for three touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns to power the Mariners (11-0) past the Mustangs (6-4) and into the South Jersey Group 5 title game for the second straight season.
