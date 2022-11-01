Read full article on original website
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
North Carolina attorney general argues law against false campaign statements chills free speech
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina election law that prohibits false and derogatory statements against political candidates "threatens to chill speech at the heart of democratic process," state Attorney General Josh Stein argued in a federal court filing this week. Stein is challenging a 1931 North Carolina statute...
Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
In Wisconsin attorney general's race, no clear signal on how state's abortion ban might be enforced
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney has said he would enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban because it is the law but he’s downplayed some comments on what that would look like despite ongoing confusion for the medical community about the state’s conflicting abortion statutes. Toney, the Fond du...
Two with small business experience seek to win House District 47
Two candidates with experience running a small business are squaring off to be the new representative for Missouri House District 47. Democrat Adrian Plank ran his small business until the recession of 2008, in which he lost it, and joined a union. Republican John Martin worked his way up in his company, Pro Pumping & Hydrojetting, a 40 year old company.
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday's general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland
HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana. Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.
Upper Allen Township prints incorrect election information in fall newsletter
Upper Allen Township late last week reported that it has corrected voter information for residents after its fall newsletter contained a number of errors. The newsletter sent to township residents in October had a brief section about voting in the Nov. 8 election, a write-up that contained three errors and left out online options for voter registration.
Pa. acting secretary of Health touts water fluoridation in Shippensburg
The Department of Health visited Shippensburg Wednesday to tout the benefits of community water fluoridation. Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the Shippensburg Borough Authority's water works system to tour the facility and talk about water fluoridation. “As acting secretary of Health, I am...
Report: Average WV school district is 7 months behind in math
(The Center Square) – Every West Virginia school district saw significant learning losses between 2019 and 2022, with students being more than three-fourths of a year behind on average, according to an analysis from the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University. “The pandemic was like a band...
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
Georgia paddlesport leaders recognized
ATLANTA – Georgia paddling leaders and clubs, including Georgia River Network, received multiple recognitions recently from the American Canoe Association during the organization’s 2022 annual meeting and awards ceremony. The ACA serves as the national certifying body for paddlesports instructors, the national governing body for several Olympic paddlesports, and offers the gold standard in paddlesports education worldwide.
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients
ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun
COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living. Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.
