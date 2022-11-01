Read full article on original website
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
See New Jersey Baker’s National Debut On The Food Network This Weekend
I have never been more ready to eat cake in my entire life. According to APP.com, New Jersey is about to be well represented on a Food Network competition show. His name is Cristian Rojas and he is from Neptune. He has made a name for himself baking custom cakes...
This Breathtaking NJ City Named One of the Most Gorgeous in America
A highly respected travel publication has given top honors to one city in the Garden State, placing it among the most gorgeous in the country. Recently, editors at Conde Nast Traveler released their list of the most beautiful towns in America, which looked at locales from one coast to another.
Check out 3 lesser known and unique November Food Events in NJ
I have a very hard time passing up food events in New Jersey, especially when the holiday season is approaching. New Jersey has a ton of fun food events coming up this month that you will definitely want to secure a spot for sooner than later. Whether you’re looking for...
Are You One Of the Many New Jersey Powerball Winners?
Well, aren’t we lucky in New Jersey? The Powerball is the talk of the town and we have three major winners in our state as well as fifteen 50 thousand dollar winners as well! As my homey Adam Sandler would say, “not too shabby”. Make sure to...
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Taylor Swift Headed Out On Massive World Tour With Two New Jersey Shows
No problem. I will catch you up. According to NJ.com, Taylor Swift has announced a massive stadium world tour on Good Morning America! This will be her first tour in years!. And yes, she will be coming to New Jersey but more on this in a second. This tour is...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey
Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
How much do you owe? NJ towns with the most equity-rich homes
Nearly half of all mortgaged residential properties in the United States are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which has counted 10 straight quarters of this rising trend. ATTOM defines equity-rich as when the the amount of money that is still owed on a property...
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
13 NJ hospitals appear in ‘America’s 100 best’ for specialty care
More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals rank among the top 100 in the nation for certain areas of specialty care, according to a 2023 report from Healthgrades. The health care company analyzed mortality and complication rates for several common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals, in order to identify the nation’s top-performing hospitals for specialty care.
NJ police keep up presence in Jewish communities
LAKEWOOD — As the largest Jewish population in New Jersey prepares for the Sabbath, police are assuring residents that a large police presence will continue. The FBI confirmed that a person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night but did not disclose the individual's identity or location.
The skies above NJ will be spectacular the next couple of weeks
There are a couple of astronomical events happening over the next couple of weeks that will light up the skies over New Jersey. The Taurid meteor showers will be occurring over the next few weeks with two peaks: Nov. 4-5 (Southern Taurids) and Nov. 12-13 (Northern Taurids). According to Space.com,...
Finally! New alcohol delivery service available in NJ
The creation of alcohol delivery services has made life in New Jersey a lot more relaxed, in my opinion. I no longer have to worry about having time to grab a bottle of wine for guests coming over or having alcohol for my own enjoyment as a result of delivery which has been amazing.
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
New Jersey man charged with causing $1-million in damages for setting cars on fire
A Toms River man who was employed at a business in Point Pleasant Borough has been arrested for setting fire to a series of commercial vehicles belonging to a business in Wall Township. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced that 69-year old Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward of Toms River...
Alcohol delivery app launches in New Jersey — but only in parts of state
New Jersey, how would you like your booze delivered to your front door in mere minutes?. A leading alcohol delivery platform launched in 2014, that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, has announced the launch of its service in New Jersey. The Saucey alcohol delivery app, which already exists...
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable
TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
