PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
Photos: 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

For the fourth consecutive week, the PGA Tour is in a different country. The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba boasts a fantastic field including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, back-to-back defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and more. Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900 followed closely by Hovland at +1000.
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.
European tour offers boost in prize money, new minimum pay

The European tour will offer $150,000 against players' earnings and pay $1,500 to other players if they miss the cut as part of a new schedule announced Thursday that boosts prize money and returns to Australia and parts of Asia. The tour said prize money would be $144.2 million, not...
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program

The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
