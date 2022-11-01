Read full article on original website
LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Still Hoping for Cooperation With PGA Tour: ‘We Did Not Create the Angst’
Talking with reporters Wednesday after LIV Golf’s first season, the commissioner said he’s ‘disappointed’ that his players can’t compete on other top tours.
Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson racked up $35 million in winnings in one season with LIV Golf. The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
10 players who can win the World Wide Technology Championship, including Viktor Hovland
After last week’s Bermuda Championship that saw Seamus Power win the tournament by one stroke over Thomas Detry, PGA Tour
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
You'll be shocked to see LIV Golf's top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour
Pat Perez is unapologetic for joining LIV Golf and cashing in after more than two decades on the PGA Tour. Though no one feels sorry for a man who won nearly $29 million in prize money in 21 years on the tour, Perez wanted what everyone wants: Less work; more money.
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
Report: Dustin Johnson adds top-three LIV Golf player to 4Aces team just days after winning team title
Just two days after winning the $50 million LIV Golf Team Championship with his 4Aces, Dustin Johnson is already making changes to his squad for 2023. According to an ESPN report, Johnson is dropping Talor Gooch and adding Peter Uihlein to the team that won five of the eight events over the upstart circuit’s first year.
Woods, McIlroy, Spieth, Thomas Confirmed for ‘The Match’
The next installment of the made-for-TV event will take place under the lights on Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Photos: 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
For the fourth consecutive week, the PGA Tour is in a different country. The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba boasts a fantastic field including world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, back-to-back defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and more. Scheffler is the betting favorite at +900 followed closely by Hovland at +1000.
Post Register
Brazil's Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It's why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn't thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women's all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.
Post Register
European tour offers boost in prize money, new minimum pay
The European tour will offer $150,000 against players' earnings and pay $1,500 to other players if they miss the cut as part of a new schedule announced Thursday that boosts prize money and returns to Australia and parts of Asia. The tour said prize money would be $144.2 million, not...
Can longtime club pro Rob Labritz stay out of PGA Tour Champions Q-School? He needs a big week at the TimberTech Championship
It’s been a magic-carpet kind of ride for Rob Labritz during his rookie season on the PGA Tour Champions. He’s gotten to play alongside some of the legends of the game while banking more than a half-million dollars. His favorite moment of this year?. “This whole year has...
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program
The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
CBS Sports
2022 World Wide Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
Players make their way south this week to Riviera Maya, Mexico, for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Once again competing outside the United States, the PGA Tour welcomes some of the brightest young stars in the game to El Camaleon Golf Course. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler...
Golf Channel
At Mayakoba, Viktor Hovland (65) has chance to join illustrious list with rare three-peat
Viktor Hovland has put himself in position to end a lengthy PGA Tour drought while also joining an illustrious list. The 25-year-old Norwegian opened up his three-peat bid at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba with a 6-under 65 and sits T-8, three shots off the lead. "I think...
