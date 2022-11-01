ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase

Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
Kait 8

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash

When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Arrested in Fatal Mesquite Apartment Fire, Police Say

Mesquite police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly apartment fire that occurred at the Tradewind Apartments in late Sept. They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Dunn from Arkansas. On the morning of Sept. 30, about 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire Rescue,...
MESQUITE, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV for Couple's Series of Final Trips Stolen From Plano Driveway

For Nick and Joyce Druga, memories and the moments making them are precious. “Right now, she knows who I am,” said Nick Druga. Next year, the couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage. During that time, they welcomed three kids and five grandchildren and shared plenty of good times,...
PLANO, TX

