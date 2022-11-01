Read full article on original website
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Switches Cars, Tries to Hide in Dallas Day Care During Chase
Two people are in custody Thursday afternoon after one of them led police on a chase and switched cars before running into a day care carrying a car seat in an apparent last-ditch effort to escape officers. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 Thursday afternoon they were following a blue...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Kait 8
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
Off-duty Dallas officer has 'major' injuries after crash with drunk drivers, police say
DALLAS — Two men have been arrested on drunk-driving charges after a crash led to an off-duty Dallas police officer being hospitalized, police said Thursday. The Dallas Police Department said in a news release that officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Thursday to a call for service on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge at North Beckley Avenue.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase Ends as Person Tries to Hide in Dallas-Area School
A person who led police on a chase from Midlothian into Dallas County bailed out and ran into a school Thursday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 they were following a Dodge Charger reported stolen out of Midlothian. The driver could be...
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-20 in Fort Worth
One person has died after being struck by traffic on I-20 in south Fort Worth last night. Police got the 911 calls just before 10 p.m. and rolled to west-bound I-20 just before I-35.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash
When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested in Fatal Mesquite Apartment Fire, Police Say
Mesquite police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly apartment fire that occurred at the Tradewind Apartments in late Sept. They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Dunn from Arkansas. On the morning of Sept. 30, about 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire Rescue,...
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
Jury awards $21M to family of patient after simple leg surgery left him in a vegetative state
DALLAS - A jury awarded more than $21 million to the family of a man left in a vegetative state after leg surgery in Dallas. On Oct. 11, 2017, 27-year-old Carlos David Castro Rojas went to the hospital for surgery on a fracture in his shin. During the surgery Rojas...
wbap.com
Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing
(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
Dallas jury awards $21M to patient who was put under anesthesia and suffered brain injury
DALLAS — A Dallas jury on Monday awarded a more than $21 million judgment against an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist for the catastrophic injury of a 27-year-old patient during surgery for a broken leg more than five years ago. Carlos David Castro Rojas went into surgery at...
'Why'd you do that?!': New video shows Methodist Hospital shooting unfold, suspect's standoff
DALLAS — New video released by police Wednesday showed how the deadly shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital unfolded and the ensuing standoff between officers and the suspect, Nestor Hernandez. Hernandez, 30, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting, which ended in the deaths of two Methodist employees, Jacqueline...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
RV for Couple's Series of Final Trips Stolen From Plano Driveway
For Nick and Joyce Druga, memories and the moments making them are precious. “Right now, she knows who I am,” said Nick Druga. Next year, the couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage. During that time, they welcomed three kids and five grandchildren and shared plenty of good times,...
'She's here with us': On Dia de Los Muertos, mom honors 16-year-old daughter shot to death in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS — On Wednesday afternoon, the Alvarez family gathered at the place they visit every Sunday. On Dia de Los Muertos, the visit to their daughter Sara Alvarez’s grave felt different. Mariachi music filled the quiet area, and dozens of family picnics surrounded gravesites at Calvary Hill Cemetery...
