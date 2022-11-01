Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Eater
A Sceney New Rooftop Bar Opens Ahead of Its Sibling Restaurants — And More Openings
Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a splashy new Lincoln Center restaurant, a second location of a congee cafe, and another Rockefeller Center heavy-hitter. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in November. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
Eater
Chopped, Screwed, and Gloriously Cheesy
Abbas Dhanani has spent much of his life becoming a jack of many trades. He’s helped run restaurant franchises and launched his own successful Instagram food blog (@houstoneatz). Now, he’s focusing on his obsessions: New York City and meat. So when he had the idea to launch a...
Eater
East Village Ice Cream Fixture Mikey Likes It Is Closing
Mikey Likes It, an East Village ice cream staple open since 2013, is closing on Avenue A, EV Grieve reports. “We were just not able to recover fast enough and come to terms with our current landlord,” owner Michael “Mikey” Cole shared in an Instagram post. He hinted that the closure was part of a wider reorganization of the company “to expand our products and services to the global market.” Cole, who is known for creative flavors like the Southern Hospitality with hunks of pecan pie, which caught the attention of celebrities like Jay-Z, is already plotting his comeback with a flagship opening in spring 2023, according to the post.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
Eater
Marc Forgione Revives Another Classic at One of NYC’s Most Famous Buildings
Few restaurants have as distinguished or as marred a pedigree as One Fifth in Greenwich Village on the ground level of one of New York’s most famous residential buildings. In the last century when the interior looked like a cruise ship, this combination steakhouse-piano bar was frequented by David Bowie, Robert Mapplethorpe, and early Saturday Night Live cast members. Keith McNally was general manager there in the mid-’70s, and that was where he famously made eggs Benedict for Anna Wintour. When the restaurant called Vince and Linda moved into the same space in the mid-’90s, the chef was none other than Anthony Bourdain. It’s not just the restaurant that’s New York-famous, but the building, described by Sex and the City’s Candace Bushnell in her 2008 book, One Fifth Avenue as a “one-of-a-kind address.”
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Long Island City, Queens, a condo boomtown with luxury amenities and Manhattan views
The western Queens community of Long Island City—home to JetBlue Airways, Silvercup Studios, the red neon Pepsi-Cola Sign, and Wonton Food, the world’s largest fortune cookie factory—is the hippest and most happening part of the borough. It's also culturally diverse. The waterfront neighborhood is undergoing explosive growth,...
This TikTok-famous vegan donut company just opened a store in Brooklyn
Despite amassing a pretty large fanbase on TikTok and other forms of social media after opening in Baltimore in 2020 (and all throughout the pandemic), it took Black-owned business Cloudy Donut two full years to finally establish a presence in New York. It was all worth the wait, though, as...
Eater
Egg-Themed Indian Street Foods Chain Lays Its First Restaurant in NYC
On a nationwide expansion bender, Chicago-based fast-casual Eggholic laid its first New York City egg. Opened in late September at 256-01 Hillside Avenue, at 256th Street, in Floral Park, Queens, the restaurant focuses on a kaleidoscope of egg-based Indian street foods, the scope of which has been rarely seen in NYC. It runs the gamut of omelets, scrambles, curries, burritos, biryanis, roti wraps, and double-decker sandwiches.
Thrillist
This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli
New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
starvedrock.media
Famous parties from NYC history
Giggster highlights five famous New York City parties that perfectly encapsulate why it's considered "the city that never sleeps." Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Manhattan At Night
Manhattan encompasses everything visitors love about the Big Apple, with famous buildings and iconic places like the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, Central Park and Time Square, and many more equally popular attractions across the borough. It’s impossible to get bored in Manhattan, thanks to its incredible cultural diversity, ethnically diverse neighbourhoods and exciting choices of things to do.
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Eater
A Sit-Down Cafe Devoted to Modern Interpretations of Congee Opens in Brooklyn
In 2017, Layla Chen took over a storefront on Bed-Stuy’s Gates Avenue. At the time, it was a turnkey operation: She kept the name Bed-Stuy Provisions, with the same “farm-to-table” sandwich recipes from the general store’s original owners. Chen, who formerly worked in operations at Adidas, had never run a restaurant before and wanted to learn the ropes slow and steady, by testing things out in a spot that had already had a neighborhood following.
Celebration of life begins for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Today marks the start of the celebration of life for Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Abyssinian Baptist Church opened its doors for a wake for its senior pastor. His viewing began at 9 a.m., and well-wishers arrived well before that to get their chance to say goodbye. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell was there, as community members paid their respects. We've been sharing stories all week from the many lives touched by Butts. Admiration for the great leader brought out more smiles than tears, as church members and neighbors shared fond memories. "He enriched my life. My spirit has to be here today because...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Eater
A Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Reopens After Burning Down Almost Two Years Ago
Morgan’s, a Brooklyn barbecue joint that closed due to a three-alarm fire in January 2021, reopens today at 267 Flatbush Avenue, at Saint Marks Avenue. The nearly decade-old restaurant returns with new meats — beef back ribs, a smoked brisket cheesesteak with queso — plus the smoked chicken, pulled pork, and other items from the original menu. The space now has 45 seats indoors, with room for another 54 out front on a patio with picnic tables. Hours are Monday to Thursday, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday, from 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, from noon to midnight; and Sunday, from noon to 11 p.m. The bar stays open an hour later.
