Few restaurants have as distinguished or as marred a pedigree as One Fifth in Greenwich Village on the ground level of one of New York’s most famous residential buildings. In the last century when the interior looked like a cruise ship, this combination steakhouse-piano bar was frequented by David Bowie, Robert Mapplethorpe, and early Saturday Night Live cast members. Keith McNally was general manager there in the mid-’70s, and that was where he famously made eggs Benedict for Anna Wintour. When the restaurant called Vince and Linda moved into the same space in the mid-’90s, the chef was none other than Anthony Bourdain. It’s not just the restaurant that’s New York-famous, but the building, described by Sex and the City’s Candace Bushnell in her 2008 book, One Fifth Avenue as a “one-of-a-kind address.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO