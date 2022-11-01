Read full article on original website
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!. Hendrix as a baby...
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A memorial walk has been planned for later this month to honor a woman who was shot and killed in St. Cloud. The No Means No Relationship Violence Awareness Walk is scheduled for Sunday, November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lake George.
Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six. You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances. Doors open at...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People working in the healthcare field will be honored at a special mass in St. Cloud this weekend. On Sunday, the Diocese of St. Cloud will hold a mass for doctors, nurses, and others working in healthcare. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local organization is looking to instigate change in the community through a pay-it-forward approach. Archangel Recovery & Reintegration Ministry is a one-stop-shop organization to help people who are struggling, recover and get back on their feet. Founder Alex Kempe says their goal is to...
UNDATED -- Minnesota continues to lose small game hunters in what the Department of Natural Resources says is a long-term trendline. The overall number of small game licenses sold in 2021 was down 4% from the previous year and down 7% from the 10-year average. The number of Canadian goose...
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - One of America's pre-eminent humor writers is coming to central Minnesota. David Sedaris will be at the Paramount Theatre on May 6th, next year. Sedaris is beloved for his personal essays and short stories such as "Barrel Fever," "Holidays on Ice," "Calypso," and many more.
Minnesota has been on numerous lists, some good and some bad. What do you think about this top list that it makes? "The Top 12 States To Live In" At that first initial look you think, heck yeah, Minnesota makes the list...of course, duh. Now that you've looked at it...take another closer look.
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
