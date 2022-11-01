ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
November Teacher Of The Month: Tina Douvier Of Rice Elementary

Congratulations to November's 'Teacher of the Month,' Tina Douvier! Ms. Douvier is a Kindergarten teacher and was nominated by her student Audra:. I love going to class every day. Mrs. Douvier teaches me letters, numbers and reads us the Pigeon books. I was very nervous starting kindergarten, but now I love going to Mrs. Douvier's after Kids Club. She makes all of us kids happy to be in her class. Yeah, I think that's it. Thanks.
RICE, MN
Bangladesh Night At SCSU This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The first of several cultural nights at St. Cloud State University happens Saturday. The Bangladesh Student Association will host a cultural night at the Atwood Memorial Center Ballroom Saturday night at six. You can expect Bengali ethnic food, dance, music, and performances. Doors open at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
MINNESOTA STATE
Backpack Stolen in Waite Park; Burglary in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a backpack was stolen from a vehicle behind a strip mall on the 100 block of 2nd Street South. St. Cloud Police is reporting a burglary on the 2500 block of 2nd Street South where a window was broken and entry was made into a business. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is described as a white male, heavy set, wearing a black hooded DC brand sweatshirt and blue jeans. Mages indicates the suspect fled the area on foot.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Author David Sedaris Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - One of America's pre-eminent humor writers is coming to central Minnesota. David Sedaris will be at the Paramount Theatre on May 6th, next year. Sedaris is beloved for his personal essays and short stories such as "Barrel Fever," "Holidays on Ice," "Calypso," and many more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
