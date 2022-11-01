Read full article on original website
Related
Beau Bridges Comes to Minnesota to Shoot New Film
Every so often someone from Minnesota films a movie in Minnesota. It happens. Not a lot, but it does. An actor born and raised in Minnesota is making sure a story based on her real-life experiences is authentically Minnesota. "Days When the Rains Came" is a dramedy based loosely on...
Jason Aldean Announces Minnesota Show for August 2023
Hot off the heels of his Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean is already itching to hit the road again. Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch has just announced that Jason Aldean is coming to play their outdoor amphitheater on August 19th, 2023. Today’s announcement is the first...
For Your Viewing Pleasure! Quick Look at Where to Watch Holiday Shows in Minnesota.
Can you believe it is already November? Where did the year go? Here in Minnesota it is about to be hunkering down season. The time of year where we can go outside, there are plenty off outdoor activities. But when the temps hit those below zero negatives we usually find ourselves hunkering inside and finding something to do to avoid the cold.
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Nate Smith Are Headed To Minnesota This Summer!
Buckle up as Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, & Nate Smith are coming to Minnesota in the summer of 2023! The trio of Country stars and up-and-comers will be playing at the Xcel Energy Center on July 27th!. The tour, called the Home Team Tour, will play 40 shows across the...
Special Pre-Sale Code for Parker McCollum Tickets at the Armory
Parker McCollum is coming back to Minnesota in early 2023. He is bringing his Spring 2023 tour to the Armory in Minneapolis on February 9th. Parker McCollum spent most of the summer and early fall on the road with Thomas Rhett and now is ready to get out again, but this time as the headliner.
See the “TOP” 12 States to Live In America. Does Minnesota Make the List?
Minnesota has been on numerous lists, some good and some bad. What do you think about this top list that it makes? "The Top 12 States To Live In" At that first initial look you think, heck yeah, Minnesota makes the list...of course, duh. Now that you've looked at it...take another closer look.
Central Minnesota Man To Appear on Wheel of Fortune
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Fans of the popular television game show Wheel of Fortune will see a familiar face in Monday's episode. Sauk Rapids native Tim Johnson will get to spin the wheel for a shot at the grand prize. Johnson says the whole journey started with just a simple application.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Browse Most Relatable Minnesota Merch You’ll See Today and I Love it!
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
