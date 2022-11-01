ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fetal Care and Treatment Center Performs Successful First Laser Ablation Procedure for Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

By Bob Sable, Madison Joseph
Seattle Mama Doc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle Mama Doc

Seattle Children's Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index

The healthcare leader is recognized for best practices in sharing diversity data transparently. Today, Seattle Children’s has been recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) in its sixth annual Inclusion Index. Seattle Children’s was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60 percent or higher score. Seattle Children’s also received high marks for sharing diversity data transparently and for our work to create a culture of inclusion and belonging. This is the first time Seattle Children’s has received this honor.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM

Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
caringmagazine.org

How one couple finds hope (and housing) after living in their car

The Salvation Army Street Level outreach program continues to help people experiencing homelessness find housing in Washington. When Leticia Duman and Win Howell purchased their first house together in 2014, they said they never imagined losing it all in a fire, pushing them into a state of homelessness outside of Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
Lake County News

Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
WASHINGTON STATE
historylink.org

Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.

On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy