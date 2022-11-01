Fetal Care and Treatment Center Performs Successful First Laser Ablation Procedure for Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

Read full article on original website
Seattle Mama Doc
Seattle Children's Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index
The healthcare leader is recognized for best practices in sharing diversity data transparently. Today, Seattle Children’s has been recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) in its sixth annual Inclusion Index. Seattle Children’s was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60 percent or higher score. Seattle Children’s also received high marks for sharing diversity data transparently and for our work to create a culture of inclusion and belonging. This is the first time Seattle Children’s has received this honor.
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
KREM
Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
KING-5
Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory
TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
Treehouse Store in need of donations for King County foster children
SEATTLE — There are around eight thousand kids in foster care in the state of Washington, according to the non-profit Treehouse. In King County, many of those kids and teens come to the Treehouse Store to shop. Everything in the Treehouse Store is free for those children and their...
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
The Suburban Times
Local mom urges safe sleep: ‘My baby would be alive if she’d been placed on her back’
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. October was SIDS Awareness Month. It’s an important time to educate the caregivers in your baby’s life about making sure babies are staying safe while they sleep. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from a sleep-related death known as Sudden...
tspr.org
An owl twice attacked a Washington woman. A biologist says it's becoming more common
Kirsten Mathisen was walking alone in the woods by her Hansville, Wash., home when she was attacked. There was no warning. Her attacker was fast and silent, but left its mark. "It felt like getting punched in the back of the head by someone wearing rings," Mathisen told NPR. Luckily,...
KING-5
Autumn Stone's death in 2019 was ruled a suicide, her family still believes it was something more
Autumn Stone, 23, was a mother of two who was found dead in Green Lake. The case was quickly ruled a suicide but has since been reopened.
KING-5
A Seattle cat is getting lifesaving help from fans around the world
SEATTLE — Paul is no ordinary cat. He’s a world-famous Instagram star with fans as far away as Brazil, Ireland, and Thailand. And he’s a world-class survivor. “He’s just tough,” said his owner, Cindy Song. A few years ago, the rescue cat from Seattle Humane...
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
caringmagazine.org
How one couple finds hope (and housing) after living in their car
The Salvation Army Street Level outreach program continues to help people experiencing homelessness find housing in Washington. When Leticia Duman and Win Howell purchased their first house together in 2014, they said they never imagined losing it all in a fire, pushing them into a state of homelessness outside of Seattle, Washington.
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
Former operator of Seattle donated-cadaver business sentenced for dumping body parts in Arizona
The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead...
wa.gov
Serious Collision On Highlands Drive In Issaquah Sends Four To Hospital
King County: At approximately 11:18 pm two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highlands Drive NE. approaching NE Discovery Drive at a high rate of speed. The first vehicle was a 2008 Infinity G35 and the. second vehicle was a Mercedes. A third vehicle was just beginning to make a left...
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
