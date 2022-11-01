Fetal Care and Treatment Center Performs Successful First Laser Ablation Procedure for Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome

The healthcare leader is recognized for best practices in sharing diversity data transparently. Today, Seattle Children’s has been recognized as a leader in creating an inclusive workplace by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) in its sixth annual Inclusion Index. Seattle Children’s was among the 54 organizations recognized for creating an inclusive workplace, receiving a 60 percent or higher score. Seattle Children’s also received high marks for sharing diversity data transparently and for our work to create a culture of inclusion and belonging. This is the first time Seattle Children’s has received this honor.

