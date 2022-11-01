ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ndsu.edu

Veterans Day ceremony scheduled at NDSU

The NDSU Veterans Alliance Organization, known as VALOR, is scheduled to host a short ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the Memorial Union. The ceremony will start inside the Memorial Union (near the coffee shop) and conclude at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the building.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU Extension recognizes leaders for excellence

NDSU Extension has recognized several individuals and teams for their excellent work in the past year. The NDSU Extension Communicator of the Year award, presented by NDSU Agriculture Communication and North Dakota chapter of the Association for Communication Excellence, was given to Mohamed Khan, NDSU Extension assistant director for agriculture and natural resources.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

‘I felt proud to tell my son I graduated college’

Shaina Lynnes recently earned a bachelor's degree in University Studies in the NDSU Degree Completion program. Shaina Lynnes returned to NDSU this spring after starting her pursuit of higher education in 2006. She was excited to enroll again after learning she was just one course shy of earning a bachelor’s degree.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

NDSU Extension and NDSU Research Extension Centers honor supporters

Jim Sailer (right) receives his Friend of Extension award during the fall conference for NDSU Extension and the NDSU Research Extension Centers. People who have given of their time and talents to NDSU Extension and the NDSU Research Extension Centers were recognized at this year’s fall conference held Nov. 1-3 in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Full slate of ag issues on tap at Central Dakota Ag Day

North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday, Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks. The event begins with coffee and...
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

Online webinar to address how to engage students

NDSU’s Office of Teaching and Learning is scheduled to host a live, online webinar, titled “Engaging Students in Face-to-Face and Online Courses,” on Monday, Nov. 7, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The webinar will feature Jay Howard, professor and dean at Butler University. He is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy