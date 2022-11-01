Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ndsu.edu
NDSU Extension recognizes leaders for excellence
NDSU Extension has recognized several individuals and teams for their excellent work in the past year. The NDSU Extension Communicator of the Year award, presented by NDSU Agriculture Communication and North Dakota chapter of the Association for Communication Excellence, was given to Mohamed Khan, NDSU Extension assistant director for agriculture and natural resources.
ndsu.edu
NDSU Extension and NDSU Research Extension Centers honor supporters
Jim Sailer (right) receives his Friend of Extension award during the fall conference for NDSU Extension and the NDSU Research Extension Centers. People who have given of their time and talents to NDSU Extension and the NDSU Research Extension Centers were recognized at this year’s fall conference held Nov. 1-3 in Fargo.
ndsu.edu
Veterans Day ceremony scheduled at NDSU
The NDSU Veterans Alliance Organization, known as VALOR, is scheduled to host a short ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the Memorial Union. The ceremony will start inside the Memorial Union (near the coffee shop) and conclude at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the building.
ndsu.edu
Full slate of ag issues on tap at Central Dakota Ag Day
North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday, Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks. The event begins with coffee and...
ndsu.edu
Online webinar to address how to engage students
NDSU’s Office of Teaching and Learning is scheduled to host a live, online webinar, titled “Engaging Students in Face-to-Face and Online Courses,” on Monday, Nov. 7, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The webinar will feature Jay Howard, professor and dean at Butler University. He is the...
