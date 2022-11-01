The NDSU Veterans Alliance Organization, known as VALOR, is scheduled to host a short ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the Memorial Union. The ceremony will start inside the Memorial Union (near the coffee shop) and conclude at the flag plaza near the south entrance of the building.

