GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – One organization is calling on Indiana hunters to help feed Hoosiers in need this hunting season through the Meat The Need donation program. Hunters, farmers, and members of 4-H donate deer and livestock through the Meat The Need Program with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. It’s a non-profit organization that partners with community members and organizations to provide meat to hunger-relief agencies that then give the produce to residents who need it.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO