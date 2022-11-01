The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO