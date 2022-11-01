ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About

The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Farm: Three Untouchable Prospects in LA’s System

Okay, let’s start this off by acknowledging that no one is actually untouchable. If the Angels called the Dodgers today and said “We’ll give you Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and we’ll pay their salaries, all we want in return is one prospect named …,” Andrew Friedman would have the paperwork written up before Perry Minasian had even said the name of the prospect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA

After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Has Hilarious Response to Tweet

We’ll open this by saying, the purpose of this article is to one: provide a little laugh at a time when you may need it, and two: give some Dodgers fans a glass-shattering “omg, you’re right!” moment. In service of both of those points, we take a look at old friend Ross Stripling’s Twitter feed where a tweet he recently discovered went semi-viral among Dodgers and Blue Jays fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Mookie Betts Could Shift to Utility Type Role if LA Signs Aaron Judge

When a player as high of a caliber as Aaron Judge is a possibility for your roster, you will make the room necessary for him. For the Dodgers, aside from the money and the years the slugger would be asking for, another question about where exactly he’d play and what happens with the current roster is something the front office will have to carefully consider.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Prospects: 5 Names You Need to Know Before Next Season

Keeping up with the Dodgers on the major-league level takes a lot of time. You’re busy with work or school or whatever, and 162 games in a season is a lot of games. So you can be forgiven if you’re not a prospect hound — most of us just don’t have the time or energy to be well-versed in the ins and outs of L.A.’s entire farm system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hopeful He Can Remain in LA for the Rest of His Career

One of several questions the Dodgers have to answer this offseason — in fact, one of the first — is whether to exercise their $16 million team option on third baseman Justin Turner or pay the $2 million buyout. Turner, who has spent the last nine seasons as a Dodger and turns 38 later this month, is coming off his worst offensive season in Los Angeles, although his numbers the last three months of the season were as good as ever.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy