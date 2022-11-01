Read full article on original website
Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About
The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Predicts an LA Trade For Ohtani
The money left on the table for the Dodgers is a driving force for why some believe the team will make a heavy push for Shohei Ohtani, who currently is on contract with the Angels through 2023 and will be owed $30 million. Of course, LA will be linked to just about everyone this winter, so buckle up.
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
Dodgers Farm: Three Untouchable Prospects in LA’s System
Okay, let’s start this off by acknowledging that no one is actually untouchable. If the Angels called the Dodgers today and said “We’ll give you Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and we’ll pay their salaries, all we want in return is one prospect named …,” Andrew Friedman would have the paperwork written up before Perry Minasian had even said the name of the prospect.
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Dodgers Trea Turner Rumors: Insider Believes 6 Teams Will be in the Mix on Free Agent Shortstop
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed his top 30 free agents in a column for the New York Post, with a list of interested teams and a contract prediction from an “outside expert.” Coming in fourth on his list is a name the Dodgers and their fans are quite familiar with: shortstop Trea Turner.
Dodgers News: Broadcaster Tim Neverett Coming Back for Fifth Season in LA
After the 2018 season, Dodgers radio broadcaster Charley Steiner expressed a desire to spend less time on the road, and the team accommodated him by bringing in an experienced play-by-play announcer to cover most road games for him. That broadcaster was Tim Neverett, who had spent the previous three seasons in the same role for the Red Sox after seven years with the Pirates.
Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Has Hilarious Response to Tweet
We’ll open this by saying, the purpose of this article is to one: provide a little laugh at a time when you may need it, and two: give some Dodgers fans a glass-shattering “omg, you’re right!” moment. In service of both of those points, we take a look at old friend Ross Stripling’s Twitter feed where a tweet he recently discovered went semi-viral among Dodgers and Blue Jays fans.
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig is Finally Getting the Help He Needed for His Mental Health
When Yasiel Puig played for the Dodgers, he got a lot of labels: Cocky. Selfish. A problem. Irresponsible. Destructive. And those are just some of the ones fit to print. Some labels that Puig never received: Post-traumatic stress disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Dyschronometria. Why didn’t Puig receive those labels? Because PTSD,...
Dodgers Offseason: What Should LA Do About Hanser Alberto?
In 2019 and 2020, Hanser Alberto was an absolute lefty masher, batting .394 with a .532 slugging percentage off southpaws across those two seasons. When the Dodgers signed him in March, they weren’t necessarily expecting that kind of production, but they were definitely looking for production against lefties. In...
Dodgers: A Reminder of How Good Mookie Betts is in Right Field
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won his sixth career Gold Glove on Tuesday, which came as a surprise to absolutely no one who watched him play right field this year. After nagging injuries decreased his playing time and hampered his effectiveness when he was on the field in 2021, a healthy Betts bounced back in a big way in 2022.
Dodgers Rumors: Mookie Betts Could Shift to Utility Type Role if LA Signs Aaron Judge
When a player as high of a caliber as Aaron Judge is a possibility for your roster, you will make the room necessary for him. For the Dodgers, aside from the money and the years the slugger would be asking for, another question about where exactly he’d play and what happens with the current roster is something the front office will have to carefully consider.
Dodgers Prospects: 5 Names You Need to Know Before Next Season
Keeping up with the Dodgers on the major-league level takes a lot of time. You’re busy with work or school or whatever, and 162 games in a season is a lot of games. So you can be forgiven if you’re not a prospect hound — most of us just don’t have the time or energy to be well-versed in the ins and outs of L.A.’s entire farm system.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Hopeful He Can Remain in LA for the Rest of His Career
One of several questions the Dodgers have to answer this offseason — in fact, one of the first — is whether to exercise their $16 million team option on third baseman Justin Turner or pay the $2 million buyout. Turner, who has spent the last nine seasons as a Dodger and turns 38 later this month, is coming off his worst offensive season in Los Angeles, although his numbers the last three months of the season were as good as ever.
Dodgers News: Sandy Alcantara Finishes Above Julio Urias for Players Choice Award
The MLB Players Choice Awards 2022 were announced, and only two Dodgers were nominated for major awards. One of them was Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. And the other Boy in Blue is Julio Urias, who was nominated for National League Outstanding...
Dodgers Rumors: Zack Greinke Not Hanging it Up Quite Yet
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke pitched his 19th season in 2022, heading back to the Kansas City Royals where his career began. Greinke had a solid season, posting a 3.68 ERA in 137 innings pitched at age 38. There was speculation that the six-time All-Star, who won the AL Cy...
Dodgers Send Congratulations to LAFC for Bringing a Championship Back to LA
Los Angeles is the city of champions. Teams that represent this town with pride have shown that throughout the decades. And on Saturday, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) of Major League Soccer were crowned champions of their league. The club defeated Philadephia Union, 3-0 in penalties at the Banc of California Stadium.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Participate in CMAs Next Week
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is a man of all traits. He is a hooper, could burn you on a couple of routes, is a tremendous bowler, and is one of the best baseball players in the league today. Betts will take his talents on stage as he will be a...
Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt won NL Outstanding Player of the Year Award over Freddie Freeman
The 2022 MLB Players choice awards were announced on Friday Night. Our very own Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place, while Cardinals third baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home that honor. Among Goldschmidt and Freeman was...
Dodgers Rumors: Mets Reportedly Won’t Engage Yankees in a Bidding War for Aaron Judge
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, coming off a 62-homer season in which he came close to winning the American League Triple Crown. The Mets are the highest-spending team in baseball and have a hole or two in their outfield.
