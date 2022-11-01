Denny Hamlin, NASCAR drivers react to Ross Chastain's final lap Martinsville move on team comms: 'The f— was the 1 doing?'

Read full article on original website
A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does
Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns lots of hardware won in his NASCAR racing career, but he says his wife is faster on highways these days. The post A Recent NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Says His Wife Drives Faster Than He Does appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Ross Chastain actually saved Denny Hamlin
Ross Chastain’s insane move to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 actually saved Denny Hamlin from even bigger disappointment. The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon. Team Penske’s Joey Logano, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell, Trackhouse Racing Team’s Ross Chastain, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott are set to battle for the title.
NASCAR: 3 things fans want to see happen with Ty Gibbs
There are three unique scenarios which could unfold in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale that would please fans as it pertains to Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs and controversy have gone hand in hand throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and it appears that this will remain the case until the very end.
NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Hailie Deegan in 2023
With her current team switching to Toyota, Hailie Deegan’s NASCAR career is set to see a change. What are some possible options for her in 2023?. Hailie Deegan will see a change in her NASCAR career in 2023. After spending the last two seasons driving the #1 Ford full-time for David Gilliand Racing, the team have rebranded as TRICON Garage, a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) team.
NASCAR Legend Shares His Strong Opinion About Danica Patrick
The Nascar legend had a lot to stay about Danica's knowledge about racing.
NASCAR: Are we watching the downfall of Joe Gibbs Racing?
Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.
Starting Lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
Check out the starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway as four drivers race for a title in the season's final event.
Chase Elliott opposes the NASCAR wall ride move
The move is still on the table for this weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Last week, Ross Chastain began the final lap at Martinsville Speedway from the 10th position. He then grabbed 5th gear, skipped the brake pedal for turn three and rode the wall at full throttle.
Top rival rips Ty Gibbs before NASCAR championship race
NASCAR driver Noah Gragson did not hold back Thursday when asked about fellow Xfinity Series competitor Ty Gibbs. “I just don’t like him,” Gragson told reporters at Phoenix Raceway. “I’m speaking what everybody doesn’t want to say.”. Gragson’s attitude could set up fireworks this Saturday...
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports to announce drivers on Nov. 4
Kyle Busch Motorsports will announce its 2023 NASCAR lineup on Friday, November 4 at 5:15 PM ET. Plus, predictions on which drivers will join the team.
Gibbs wins first NASCAR Xfinity Series title with late pass
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Gibbs felt like he embarrassed himself and, more importantly, his family by wrecking a teammate on the final lap last week. The only way to make up for it would be winning a championship with a clean, aggressive race. Gibbs pulled it off, wiping away some of the tarnish with a shiny new trophy. Gibbs took the lead with 21 laps left and held off rival Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night.
LOOK: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Reflect on Last 15 Years Together in NASCAR
Not only is today the end of the NASCAR season, but it is also the… The post LOOK: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Reflect on Last 15 Years Together in NASCAR appeared first on Outsider.
Kyle Busch Motorsports switching to Chevy in Truck Series
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch Motorsports is switching from Toyota to Chevrolet for its two new drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series. Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time and Jack Wood will have at least 10 races in the No. 51 while sharing it with Busch, other Cup and Xfinity drivers. Busch even teased seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson might get a start in his truck. Busch, the all-time wins leader in the Truck Series, is eligible to run five races as a Cup driver under NASCAR rules. He signed to drive the Richard Childress Racing No. 8 car in September. KBM also announced Friday it is forming a technical alliance with Rev Racing for an entry in the Truck Series with Nick Sanchez driving the No. 2.
NASCAR championship prize money: How much does the Cup Series winner make in 2022?
It's time to break the bank. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of the most unpredictable one in recent memory. With 19 different racers nabbing the checkered flag, there has been as much parity in stock car racing's top division as one could hope for. Now, the...
Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as part-owner, driver
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR retirement and IndyCar experiment lasted all of two seasons. The seven-time NASCAR champion is returning in 2023 to the series that made him a global motorsports star as the part-owner of Petty GMS. He’ll also enter about five Cup races. Johnson told The Associated Press that his first race will be the season-opening Daytona 500, where he’s a two-time winner. “I’ve had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what’s happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports,” Johnson told the AP. “I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there’s all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport.
Phoenix Raceway Is Trying to Get Race Fans to the Track Faster, More Easily
This weekend, Phoenix Raceway will play host to three Championship races for each of NASCAR’s disciplines: Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup. More than that, though, the track is catering to fans in a way that should be obvious for all race circuits, but that generally gets pushed to the wayside.
Ross Chastain paces Cup practice at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Arizona – Because of the death of his father, Ty Gibbs will be replaced by Daniel Hemric in the No. 23 Toyota for the NASCAR Cup Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed in a statement that Coy Gibbs died in his sleep Saturday night.
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions by legendary Vegas racing expert
A new champion will be crowned this weekend as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship takes place Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at Phoenix Raceway. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are seeking the second title of their Cup Series careers, while Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell are vying for their first championship. Elliott, who won the crown in 2020, has posted a series-high five victories this season, while Bell captured his third checkered flag last weekend at Martinsville.
NBC Sports
Brad Sweet looks to protect his place in World of Outlaws Sprint Car history
Over the course of the 46-year history of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, there have only been 10 champions and with one night of the World Finals completed, defending three-time champion Brad Sweet wants to keep it that way. David Gravel looks to become number 11. The World...
