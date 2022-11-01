ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

ccpdblotter.com

CCPD is investigating 2 reported shooting incidents.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has been made aware of a social media post about vehicles being shot in the area of Flour Bluff Dr. and are actively investigating these incidents. The first incident occurred on October 31 and was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officers investigated and discovered that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
conroetoday.com

Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to hiding drugs in arcade game

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man has admitted to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On April 1, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Jose Adame Jr. There, there found approximately 389.2 grams...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Fatal Crash Involving Elderly Couple

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Around 10:40 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD) officers and medical first responders were on the scene of a major crash involving two vehicles. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Susan Ramstedt and 68-year-old John Burleigh deceased while still buckled in their seats.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

