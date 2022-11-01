Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ccpdblotter.com
CCPD is investigating 2 reported shooting incidents.
The Corpus Christi Police Department has been made aware of a social media post about vehicles being shot in the area of Flour Bluff Dr. and are actively investigating these incidents. The first incident occurred on October 31 and was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officers investigated and discovered that...
CCPD response to a shooting involving father and son near Crossbill
Lieutenant Michael Pena said that when officers arrived at the scene they contacted the offender who told officials that he had shot his son.
Investigation opened after two cars shot at near intersection of Flour Bluff and Glenoak Dr., police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they are aware of reports on social media that someone is shooting at cars near the intersection of Flour Bluff Dr. and Glenoak Dr. and said they are using all available resources to investigate. No one has been injured, police said,...
CCPD bust on city's South Side uncovers nearly $200,000 in illegal drugs
A months-long investigation ended Friday afternoon with a raid at a home on Leslie Lane. Drugs, guns, and cash were seized by police from a South Side home.
fox7austin.com
Juvenile Supervision Officer arrested for excessive force against a juvenile in custody, investigators say
NUECES COUNTY, Texas - Nueces County Juvenile Supervision Officer Alejandro Rodriguez has been arrested on a warrant for assault with bodily injury. Investigators say the 25-year-old is accused of using excessive force against a juvenile in custody and injuring them. Rodriguez turned himself in on Oct. 28 after a joint...
Man arrested, charged with murder following shooting at Williams Drive Monday
Police officers were called to Motel 6 for an unknown man deceased with blood on his shirt early Monday morning.
Woman identified in Wednesday night Harbor Bridge wreck
Betsy Mandujano, a San Patricio County Sheriff's Office Communications Operator, was one of the people killed in Wednesday night's crash.
conroetoday.com
Corpus Christi man pleads guilty to hiding drugs in arcade game
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man has admitted to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. On April 1, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Jose Adame Jr. There, there found approximately 389.2 grams...
'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
Drug stash found in Ms. Pac-Man arcade
A large stash of drugs and money were found in a Corpus Christi home when police executed a search warrant.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Fatal Crash Involving Elderly Couple
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Around 10:40 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD) officers and medical first responders were on the scene of a major crash involving two vehicles. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Susan Ramstedt and 68-year-old John Burleigh deceased while still buckled in their seats.
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
Lanes reopen on Highway 358 near Weber Road following cleanup of accident
Police said a cement truck rolled over and is now blocking three lanes of traffic. Authorities say the highway will be shut down for several hours while crews clean up the wreck.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
DPS trooper strikes deal with DA's office
Holly Thomas, one of two Department of Public Safety troopers arrested last year, has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program.
Emergency crews work to contain fire at Valero East Plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several viewers called and messaged the newsroom Thursday morning saying they felt some sort of explosion near refinery row around 6 a.m. A Reverse Alert, sent around 7:10 a.m., said units are responding to a "localized fire at the Valero East Plant." The alert said...
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Comments / 3