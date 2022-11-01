CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO