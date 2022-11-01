Read full article on original website
Advocate: Guillory updates financial disclosure
Last month, the Advocate reported that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's ethics report was incomplete; now they're reporting he has revised those reports
Council Preview: LCG pay raises; new garbage contract
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Waste collection. LCG relies on private contractors to provide waste and recycling services....
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Lafayette will host new garbage and recycling company
A public bidding process has resulted in a new garbage and recycling service provider for Lafayette residents, effective next year.
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
Town of Melville still in hot water after audit
A state audit has revealed that a town in St. Landry Parish is having trouble getting its fiscal act together.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Residents sign petition against LUS project, class-action lawsuit in the works
Residents of a Lafayette neighborhood are filing a petition to prevent LUS from putting up high-voltage transmission lines near their homes.
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
An offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore employees...
Race for Crowley Mayor 2022
Four people are running to be Mayor of Crowley: Clint Cradeur, Tracy Garrick, Chad Monceaux and Tim Monceaux.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Property owner throws alleged drug dealers’ items to curb, after narcotics bust near elementary school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the course of the last two months, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge area. 5 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested during the drug bust near a Baton...
Acadiana distiller's rice whiskey is 'one of the more fascinating whiskeys' on the market
An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays. J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice. "There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and...
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt
The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
