Melville, LA

getnews.info

The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opening soon

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, is coming to the capital area later this year. The company announced in August its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. According to a news release from the company, the restaurant will feature a dine-in area and drive-thru.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt

The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
LAFAYETTE, LA

