Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
‘Westworld’ canceled by HBO after four seasons
HBO is pulling the plug on its futuristic drama “Westworld.”. In a statement praising creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, HBO lauded the show for taking viewers on “a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step.” (HBO, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
KESQ
‘The Crown’ reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of “The Crown” premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II’s death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles, while feeling more disjointed than usual. The result is an uneven campaign that reinforces a sense the Emmy-winning series risks extending its reign too long.
24 Behind-The-Scenes Photos To Remind You That Camila Mendes Is Just As Hilarious As She Is Talented
From behind the scenes of Do Revenge to Riverdale, I'm basically convinced Camila Mendes is the funniest person ever.
KESQ
Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show
Actor Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty fashion show, sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand. The 59-year-old actor, who claimed he was backlisted by Hollywood amid his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, has already filmed his cameo in the runway extravaganza, which debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video next week. Although Depp is not named in press materials or the show’s trailer, his appearance has been confirmed directly by CNN. Neither representatives for Rihanna nor Amazon immediately responded to requests for comment about the decision to cast Depp.
Comments / 0