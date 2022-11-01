Read full article on original website
Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33
I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago. John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area. He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his...
Laxalt stops in Elko on election home stretch
ELKO – About 60 people joined Adam Laxalt for a campaign stop one week before Election Day. The former Nevada attorney general rallied constituents Tuesday night, a week ahead of the election that sees him facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV. The visit was part of his Bus...
Wild Bunch holds 15th annual memorial run
ELKO -- The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 15th Annual Memorial Run on Oct. 15. The event started at Goldie’s Bar with people signing in and greeting each other. After visiting a number of local businesses the run ended at Silver Dollar Bar where everybody enjoyed the rest of the day and winners were announced.
Business Before Hours at Allusive Images
ELKO - Join the Elko Area Chamber for a morning of conversation, food, drink, and raffle prizes at Business Before Hours on Thursday, Nov. 10, with Allusive Images at 1250 Lamoille Highway, Suite 732 starting at 8 a.m. Business Before Hours is a free, open to the public event that...
Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid
SPRING CREEK, NV—Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid sadly passed away on October 27, 2022 at her home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Abby was born February 26, 2005 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Lee MacDiarmid and Mary Roumanos-MacDiarmid. She was the youngest of four siblings. At a very young age her family moved from Vernonia, Oregon to Spring Creek, Nevada where Abby spent her childhood buggy riding, camping and boating on South Fork and hunting in the Ruby Mountains. Abby was a Senior at Spring Creek High School. She was an incredibly gifted athlete who played on the Volleyball and Soccer team in High School, but her true passion and talent was softball. She had plans to pursue this passion in her coming years at college. She was also extremely artistic and creative and had a true sparkle for life. Her genuine hugs and beautiful smile could light up any room she walked into. But more than anything she loved her family and friends beyond measure.
BLM Christmas tree permits available in the Elko District
ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District has Christmas tree cutting permits available for purchase until Dec. 24. Permits are available at the Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St., during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Permits may also be obtained online through the BLM Special Forest Products Online System. Online permits are available for purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session. Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.
Commentary: The story behind school board resignations
Much of the recent upheaval in our local government, the coerced resignations of three duly-elected school board members, was done entirely out of the public view, behind closed doors. It has taken me a bit of effort to really get a handle on what happened, so I greatly appreciate a recent letter to the editor from current superintendent CJ Anderson. In his letter, on the Free Press’s website, Mr. Anderson included, and thereby made public, a confidential complaint filed against three sitting members of the school board. The complaint not only enumerates the specific charges, none having impeachable merit, but also explicitly announces the impetus for such drastic action.
Spring Creek pulls off double championships
SPARKS — For the third-consecutive season, the Spring Creek cross country teams can say they are regional champions. That’s right, both the boys and the girls — team and individual champs. On Saturday, the Spartans and Lady Spartans notched a sweep at the 3A North Regional Championships,...
Spring Creek faces Lowry in quarterfinal
FALLON — On Fallon’s senior night, the Spring Creek volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the 3A North with a four-set loss. On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans were beaten 25-22 in the first set but bounced back with a 25-21 in the second frame. However, the Lady...
Crime series to film in Elko County
ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
5th Gear Powersports opens at new location
ELKO — For 17 years 5th Gear Powersports has served the greater Elko County area for all their outdoor recreational needs. Co-owners Cortney Worline and John Glenn opened a small shop with themselves and one other person to help, but now they have expanded into a larger hilltop warehouse.
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Elko volleyball plays Truckee in quarters
WINNEMUCCA — After clinching a berth in the postseason with a four-set victory over South Tahoe, the Elko volleyball team closed the regular season with back-to-back three-set losses on the road. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Lady Indians were swept in Fallon. Elko followed with another shutout loss against...
No. 2 Indians play at 3:30 p.m. Friday
ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team made its third-consecutive league championship interesting, waiting until the final game of the regular season. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Indians clinched the North-East No. 1 seed and the No. 2 overall seed for the 3A North regional tournament with a 4-0 victory over Lowry.
Wells to continue using old flood maps
WELLS – City officials are pleased to learn that floodplain mapping from September 2013 will continue to be used as ongoing issues of their appeal to the Federal Emergency Management Agency are resolved. Wells City Manager Jordan Tilley received word of the decision last month. The City was notified...
4 North runners qualify for 2A state meet
SPARKS — At the Division 2A North regional cross country championships, the Wells boys lost a tiebreaker for a fourth-place finish in the team standings and barely lost a berth in the state meet. Both the Leopards and Sierra Lutheran tied for third and fourth with 95 points, the...
New drilling shows potential at Jerritt Canyon
VANCOUVER – First Majestic Silver Corp. announced positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at its Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko near a recently discovered deposit between the SSX and Smith underground mines. “Today’s exploration results appear to extend gold mineralization to the northwest of the recently...
Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
No. 4 Spartans travel to No. 1 Fallon
SPRING CREEK — At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spring Creek football team — the No. 4 seed for the 3A North regional playoffs — will attempt to slay the dragon. The Spartans (7-3 overall) — coming off a 47-7 home win last week in the first round of the postseason over Hug — will face the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall), in Fallon.
