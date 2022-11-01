Khloé Kardashian, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Getty

Famous friends of Migos rapper Takeoff were left heartbroken after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday, November 1.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball , the talented artist made up one third of the award-winning musical group, Migos, alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset .

Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m.

Gucci Mane grieved in an Instagram post, stating "this broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff, while Wiz Khalifa added, "rip take. Delete all footage and people talkin about it so it doesn’t exist," in a Twitter message.

"This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible," wrote actress Keke Palmer on Instagram , while model Hailey Bieber shared a post confirming his death to her Instagram Story along with the words, "I can't believe this."

"This is so sad. Wow! Over what??" Khloé Kardashian added in a tweet about the sorrowful situation. "May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."

Rich the Kid also spoke about his dear friend's death, writing, “My best friend, my brother. I don’t want to believe the I love you so much bro. I’m sorry,” on his Instagram Story , and later sharing a full post for Takeoff captioned, "Today I lost more than a brother. My twin my best friend everything, I don’t wanna believe it I can’t. The most humble person I know we used to share shoes & clothes before we made it with no problem! I miss you already you didn’t deserve that!! I can’t stop crying I love you so much bro forever🤞🏾❤️🤝🏽 🕊."

Media personality and collaborator Druski stated in an Instagram post , "Today is a sad day for Gwinnett @yrntakeoff you & the Migos played such a huge part in my inspiration to my success being from the same place & seeing y'all do it first...Hell, I thought I was Migo Gang as much as I used to throw y'alls gang sign up 😂 This one hurts man, we gotta stop this shit eventually 🙏🏾🤦🏾‍♂️ #RIPTake."

Model Lori Harvey also weighed in on the tragedy, writing, "this is so heartbreaking," to her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the rapper.

"Keeping his family in my prayers!!! There are NO WORDS," wrote Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland on her Instagram Stor y, while rapper Ja Rule added in a Twitter statement , "Rip Takeoff… this s**t has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾."

"Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee. I don't want to believe this lil bro please," singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor pleaded on Instagram regarding the incident, with media personality Jake Paul chiming in, tweeting , "Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. To all the youth…put down the guns and pick up some boxing gloves to settle your differences. Violence is not the answer."