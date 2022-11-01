Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
David P. Helveston, 75, Andover
David P. Helveston, 75, passed away on Monday (October 31, 2022) at Hornell Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation following a lengthy illness. Mr. Helveston was born on August 19, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Alfred K. and Alberta P. (Bussinger) Helveston. He was a 1965 graduate of Abington High School in Abington, Pa. Dave served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. On December 30, 1967 at the Abington United Methodist Church, he married Lois E. Pinter, who survives.
wellsvillesun.com
Lawrence “Larry” J. Muscato, 76, Bolivar
Lawrence “Larry” J. Muscato, of Bolivar, New York, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Roswell Park after a short illness. He was born on August 28, 1946, in Jamestown, NY. He was the son of the late James and Mabel Rose Muscato. He was a 1965...
wellsvillesun.com
State Police report in New York and Pennsylvania
Action is pending by Magisterial District Judge Kari A. McCleaft in a case pending against Reed’s Market in Genesee Township. On November 1st, the store was issued a First Class Summons for the sale of tobacco to a minor. The incident allegedly occurred October 17th. The court is waiting for a plea.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State Police Officer Joe Histed helps organize Junior Fireman’s Camp
ALFRED, NY, October 31, 2022 – Alfred State College University Police Officer Joe Histed was instrumental in putting together the Allegany County Junior Fireman’s Camp. The event was part of a Leadership Allegany project and he enlisted Dispatcher Jamie Dennis-Howe to assist with the event. Nine youth from...
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore wins Section V Class D title, 3-0 over Mt. Morris, advances to states on Saturday (photo gallery)
PERRY — A common realization that can be made in sports, is that defense can win championships. More frequently in the game of football. Just ask the Pittsburgh Steelers teams during the 1970s, or the 1985 Chicago Bears, or more of modern-day stature, the 2013 Seattle Seahawks. Those are just some of the prime examples of titanic efforts throughout the course of NFL history that have helped pave the lane towards winning the grandest prize of them all — the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
wellsvillesun.com
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville announces completion of Dykes Creek flood control project
Supervisor Shad Alsworth: “I think we have been very good stewards of taxpayer money”. In 2021 flash flooding on the east side of Wellsville caused massive erosion of a levee put in place years ago to protect multiple businesses and homes. The levee condition left the town with little choice but to stabilize the streambed and levee to avoid a disaster. Because of several factors, expiration of a permit protecting spawning trout being a major concern, that stabilization needed to be completed in two phases.
wellsvillesun.com
Vaccination clinics in Allegany County
Information on upcoming polio and influenza clinics. Belmont, N.Y. – New York State has recently seen an increase in Polio cases in people that are unvaccinated or those that have not completed the series. The Allegany County Department of Health can help to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your Polio Vaccines. Help us keep Allegany County healthy! Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease. Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they are not sick or experiencing symptoms. The Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur.
wellsvillesun.com
Announcing the 1st Annual Belmont Rotary Club Boys Basketball Tip-off Tournament
Mark the calendar for December 2 & 3 at Genesee Valley School. The group who proudly operates under the motto, “service before self,” is a almost non-stop positive force in the community they serve. The Belmont Rotarians are an exceptional group who really love to focus on youth sports and wellness. What better than hosting a weekend of basketball !!!
wellsvillesun.com
Learn sign language at the David A. Howe
Classes start November 8 with Brittany Fuller, watch VIDEO. Our highly anticipated next round of American Sign Language classes are coming back to the David A. Howe Public Library. Everyone is welcome to come and learn the basics of how to have a conversation using American Sign Language. This six...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature to meet Wednesday November 2 for vote on pay raise law, see proposed new payroll numbers
The board will be voting to approve the law which permits the pay increases. Approval of actual pay increase will require additional board approval. Last week the Allegany County Legislature held a public hearing on a proposed local law which would increase the pay of most department heads, directors, deputies, and other non-union positions.
Comments / 0