Information on upcoming polio and influenza clinics. Belmont, N.Y. – New York State has recently seen an increase in Polio cases in people that are unvaccinated or those that have not completed the series. The Allegany County Department of Health can help to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your Polio Vaccines. Help us keep Allegany County healthy! Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease. Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they are not sick or experiencing symptoms. The Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO