ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

10 cities where bike commuting is growing fastest in the US

Litchfield Park Independent
Litchfield Park Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224fck_0iuYg5vH00

jorik // Shutterstock

According to the U.S. Census Bureau , of the more than 154 million Americans who commuted to work in 2021, just 616,153 did so by bike. If this figure seems both incredibly small and surprisingly big, that's because it is.

Cars and public transit accounted for more than 120 million of all commutes, dwarfing the number of bike rides. But the number of bicyclists actually exceeded the number of people who used commuter or long-distance rail to get to work. In fact, they more than doubled the number of commuter rail users.

Of course, this isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison—commuter rail goes to and from metro areas, while bicyclists tend to commute within the metro limits—but it does show that, against some other forms of transportation, bike commuting was a competitive means of travel.

Not all cities are bike-friendly. A lack of dedicated bicycle lanes combined with road systems with too many one-way streets colludes in many cities, making commuting by bike less practical than bus or train.  According to the Bike League, even walking is a more popular alternative to getting to work than riding a bike.

But this is not to say there aren't cities where bike commuting is on the rise; quite the contrary—certainly for the 10 cities on this list.

Using data from the Bike League , the Census Bureau , the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , and several cities' websites, Velotric looked into the 10 cities in the U.S. where bike commuting has increased the most. Seventy-six cities identified by the Bike League based on population and bicycle-friendliness were ranked by how much bicycle use increased between 2015 and 2020 per 10,000 people. This list focuses on commuting data: the trip from home to the workplace and vice versa.

Fewer people were commuting to workplaces in general in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the following cities, commuting by bicycle increased, nonetheless.

#10. Cheyenne, Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFDK5_0iuYg5vH00

Boston Globe // Getty Images

- Increase in bike commuters: 13 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 40
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 27

Walking and biking are more common than public transportation in Wyoming's capital. The city layout lends itself to such forms of transportation. What passes for public transit is very little different from rideshare service—the Cheyenne Transit Program is a reservation-based service. But commuting is set to evolve in Cheyenne and will include a boost to bike-friendly features.

In 2020, the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization approved its Connect 2045 to promote transportation investments over the next 25 years. This program will expand the bicycle network, bike lanes, and bike routes and is accepting proposals regarding changes to traffic patterns, road restrictions, and transportation in general. One of the program's main focuses is solving the disconnection between the different bike network areas to create easy and more comfortable rides.

#9. Detroit, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcI6x_0iuYg5vH00

Linda Parton // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 14 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 67
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 52

In 2009, Talking Heads band member and cycling advocate David Byrne declared Detroit one of the top eight biking cities in the entire world. In his book, "Bicycle Diaries," Byrne wrote about riding in the city : "I bike from the center of town out to the suburbs. It's an amazing ride—a timeline through a city's history, its glory and betrayal."

He may not be alone in embracing two-wheeled rides. Since 2011, biking spaces have grown citywide, boasting more than 260 miles of bike lanes, 50 of which are protected, and many of which were included in streetscape planning that used federal and state investments.

#8. Boise, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGDjT_0iuYg5vH00

The Washington Post // Getty Images

- Increase in bike commuters: 14 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 271
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 256

Organizations like the Boise Bicycle Project , a cooperative that promotes riding in the city through refurbishing bicycles and other initiatives, has helped energize the biking community with events and education opportunities. On the city level, the Boise City Council's initiative, City Go , has greatly incentivized public transit use and bike sharing. This program includes a card that allows users to pay for city center buses and access other perks such as a Cycle Learning Center, bike air and repair stations, bike-share options, and free bike parking in secure locations.

#7. Wichita, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JEVd_0iuYg5vH00

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 21 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 43
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 21

Wichita has more than 100 miles of bicycle paths , of which the Arkansas River Path is the most popular. Although Wichitans still rely heavily on other forms of transportation for commuting purposes, the number of bike commuters per 10,000 people is rising, more than doubling since 2015. The city operates a bike-share program in partnership with Tandem Mobility.

The city launched its bike-sharing system in May 2017, which includes 200 bikes and 40 stations, with annual plan prices of $30, free rides under one hour, and a reduced student rate of $20.

#6. Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtY9P_0iuYg5vH00

Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 22 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 422
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 401

In May 2022, the District Department of Transportation announced an initiative, GoDCgo , to support bike use among people commuting to work and promote sustainable transportation. The initiative offers school district employees up to $200 toward purchasing a new bike for commuting. As of October 2022, more than 170 school staffers have taken advantage of the offer.

In the fall of 2021, Metro customers became eligible to use the city's bike-share program in an attempt to make up for the delays on the district's subway system. The program allowed people to earn up to 10 free bike rides up to 45 minutes across stations in the city, as well as in Maryland and Virginia.

#5. Atlanta, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq41q_0iuYg5vH00

Alizada Studios // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 27 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 111
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 84

Atlanta, while a major metropolitan area, has the advantage of being one of the least dense cities in the U.S. This fact may well contribute to the low number of bicyclist fatalities on its roadways. Another contributing factor may be that since 2015 the city has had a chief bicycle officer who works specifically on developing bike-related projects and promoting bike initiatives across the city.

The city has a bike-share program and openly accepts requests from the community to install bike racks within the public right-of-way.

#4. New York City, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FySdZ_0iuYg5vH00

JJFarq // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 28 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 132
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 104

Between 2020 and 2021, public transportation ridership in the city dropped 31%. This was despite New York being the only city in the country to have an increase in total commuters during COVID-19, among other U.S. cities with the most bike commuters . With nearly 30,000 people per square mile, those commuters who turned away from public transit had to go somewhere.

Almost 56,000 commuters chose to go to work by bike in New York City last year, making it the city with the most bike commuters in the country. Bike commutes in the city have tripled in the past 15 years. About 530,000 cycling commutes are made daily in the city, according to the city's Department of Transportation .

The department's Green Wave plan, established in 2019, is a citywide program that, among other efforts, is focused on expanding protected bike lanes. This initiative installed 29.5 lane miles of protected bicycle lanes in 2020. New York's bike-share system, City Bike , is also popular with both resident commuters and visitors alike. In August 2022, the system had 146,000 active annual members and 840,000 casual members, all averaging about 115,000 rides per day.

#3. Boston, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404lyQ_0iuYg5vH00

2p2play // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 29 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 218
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 189

One of Boston's biggest biking successes was the establishment of 20 mph safety zones to promote traffic calming and reduce fatalities as part of its Neighborhood Slow Streets program.

There has also been a transformation in bike lanes available to commuters in the city. In 2020, most of Boston's bike lanes were separate from the rest of the traffic, a significant safety program improvement. Since 2018, the Go Boston 2030 transportation plan has focused on developing complete streets featuring dedicated bike lanes and boosting vehicle driver awareness of bicyclists with smart traffic signals and clear pavement marking bike-only areas.

#2. Burlington, Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJvjn_0iuYg5vH00

BakerJarvis // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 53 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 624
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 570

Located by Lake Champlain, Burlington allocated $1.5 million of its FY 2022 budget to bike and pedestrian improvements around the city. Protected bike lanes and the construction of a dedicated lane on a busy roundabout are measures city planners hope will further increase bike commuting beyond the increase experienced since 2015.

While the Burlington Greenway is the keystone bike path near the lake, the city also features bike-friendly roadways, dedicated paths, and e-bike rentals for residents and visitors. The city has been a League of American Bicyclists "Bike Friendly Community" since 2005. The city's 2017 Walk Bike Master Plan included initiatives such as new pavement markings, additional bike racks, and repurposing right-of-way access on select corridors for the application of bike lanes.

#1. Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoCH6_0iuYg5vH00

Jongpol Jujaroen // Shutterstock

- Increase in bike commuters: 54 more commuters per 10K people
- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 211
- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 157

Nope, the top-growing bikeable city for commuters isn't Oregon's Portland, the "Rip City" known as a biking haven. In fact, the Pacific Northwest city's number of bike commuters has dropped steeply since 2015.

Instead, it's the Portland on the opposite side of the country. Though the Maine city is known for frigid winters, few may know that it features 45 miles of bike lanes. It recently launched a bike-share program that clocked 2,220 rides during its first month. Its bike-share fleet currently consists of 150 pedal and 50 electric bikes.

The city has also opened its continued development of bike-friendly infrastructure to all Portlanders via its Better Bikeways Initiative , which features a crowdsourced mapping system and a robust public engagement platform.

This story originally appeared on Velotric and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston

New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living

Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
MAINE STATE
Axios

Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.

Authorities in southwest Washington ordered evacuations for thousands of homes as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew on Sunday. The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs senator is changing his stance on a state law he originally pushed for that changed the way the judicial system could go after certain crimes. Republican Senator Bob Gardner told 13 Investigates he believes the now-enforced Misdemeanor Reform Act led to a growing car theft problem. On The post Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AOL Corp

Tumbleweeds take over Colorado couple's property: 'Like a horror movie'

A Colorado couple said they are living in a "horror movie" after their property became inundated with tumbleweeds. Their Colorado Springs-area property, including the front yard and driveway, has been "submerged" with tumbleweeds since Sunday, following strong winds over the weekend, making them feel "helpless," Marlies Gross told ABC News on Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
bikepacking.com

Cross Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA) Video

Dwayne and Michele Allgire tackled the Cross Washington (XWA) bikepacking route this past summer. Along the way, they captured some great footage of the route and just recently finished compiling a video documenting the ride. Watch it here and learn more about the XWA…. Photos by Dwayne Allgire. After nearly...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington

We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city’s mayor said Thursday. Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election. “This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of law enforcement,” said Johnson. As part of her job, Zapata oversaw the counting of absentee ballots in Milwaukee. The mayor said the city is investigating whether she might have committed any other offenses.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTLA

California’s most popular natural landmarks, ranked

There are nine National Parks in California — more than any other state. With more than 270 state parks, recreation areas and landmarks, there’s a ton of places to visit in the Golden State. But a new poll conducted by a luxury expedition company found that the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Outside Online

Racing My E-Bike Helped Me Fall in Love with the Sport I Lost

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As I stood by my e-bike on the start line of Colorado’s SBT GRVL gravel race in August, surrounded by hundreds of other cyclists, I asked myself if I should be feeling like an outsider. Although I knew there were other paracyclists participating in the race, at that moment, surrounded by other able-bodied racers, I felt like the only one. I wondered, too, if I should be feeling triumphant, or maybe nervous, as I waited to start my first big race since a hit-and-run in 2019 left me near death and permanently partially paralyzed.
COLORADO STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The Perfect West Coast Road Trip Itinerary

This post was written in partnership and paid for by Hum by Verizon. All opinions are my own. There’s nothing more American than a road trip! In fact, there are at least 25 American Road Trips that I think are essential to do before you die! One of them is the great west coast road trip.
OREGON STATE
Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park Independent

Litchfield Park, AZ
441
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Litchfield Park, Arizona, focusing on the community, its residents and the issues affecting the small town in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/litchfield-park-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy