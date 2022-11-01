Raiders let strong serving runs carry them into sectional title game rematch with Bombers

Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match
FARMINGTON, Ill. — Five points. No more. Certainly no less. Forced to a decisive third set in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Farmington Sectional championship after Macomb staved off four match points, Quincy Notre Dame volleyball coach Courtney Kvitle convinced the Raiders to concentrate on winning five points at a time.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QND beats Macomb in three sets to win Class 2A sectional championship
FARMINGTON, Ill. — Certain moments cannot be forgotten. Try October 5 for example. With the Quincy Notre Dame cheering section split between two major events — the boys soccer team played at Quincy High School, while the volleyball team played host to Macomb — the Bombers brought a sizable, boisterous crowd to The Pit.
muddyriversports.com
Suns continue to rise to occasion, fight back in third set to win sectional championship
BRIMFIELD, Ill. — The Southeastern volleyball team’s cardiac kids made a comeback. More than one comeback, to be precise. Down 10 points in the decisive third set Wednesday night, the Suns staged an epic rally to defeat Hartsburg-Emden 25-11, 21-25, 28-26 in the Class 1A Brimfield Sectional final. To Southeastern coach Tim Kerr, his team’s renaissance was a blur.
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Empathy and respect create viral video moment between QHS, Glenwood football players
QUINCY — Cole Wagy saw beyond the jersey, the helmet and the foe and took note of a fellow football player’s heartache. At that moment, the Quincy High School offensive lineman walked over, knelt down and put his right arm around his ailing adversary. “I didn’t even know...
muddyriversports.com
Looten’s book ensures QU women’s field hockey program won’t be forgotten footnote
QUINCY — They didn’t want to be relegated to a forgotten footnote in the history of Quincy University athletics. Thanks to Steve Looten, they won’t. Looten, an acclaimed former sports director for WGEM-TV, has written a book on the QU women’s field hockey program. Although the 127 women who played for QU, then known as Quincy College, during the program’s 12-season run from 1965-76 didn’t realize it at the time, they were trailblazers for women’s athletics at the school.
geneseorepublic.com
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500. Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000. Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 17-21, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. The Jack E. Bunte Revocable Trust of Quincy sold a residence...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
ktvo.com
Two injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 63 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri women were injured in a Tuesday morning two-vehicle crash in Kirksville. It happened around 9 a.m. on Highway 63 at the Missouri Highway 6 East intersection. According to the Kirksville Police Department, a car driven by Alyssa Goodwin, 19, of Lewistown, was heading...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
newschannel20.com
State employee hospitalized after unknown substance found
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A state employee was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance in the mailroom. Illinois State Police (ISP) were called by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) after the employee became exposed. The employee was taken to a...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday. McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown...
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
