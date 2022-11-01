Happy November, True Believers and Welcome to Duerrisms. If your favorite Fall Sports Team is either still alive or basking in the afterglow of a State Trophy winning (or better yet State Championship-celebrating Weekend) allow me to extend the heartiest of congratulations to you. Your Autumn has been indisputably awesome. Looking at you Canton and Bowling Green Softball, QND Soccer, Holy Trinity Volleyball and assorted individual golfers. Thank you for all for spicing up my favorite sports Season. Greedily still hoping for more Hardware on the way, I am not afraid to admit out loud.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO