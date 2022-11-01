Read full article on original website
When Do Massachusetts Residents Need to Have a REAL ID License?
Just a few months back, I happened to make the move to Massachusetts, albeit just one month before my driver's license was set to expire. As I would have needed a new license regardless, it was also a good reminder that there is a difference in a standard driver's license and a REAL ID driver's license. It was also a good reminder of when the deadline to obtain a REAL ID driver's license is.
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
COVID Blamed in Part for Nosedive in Massachusetts Lottery Sales
COVID-19 has been blamed for a lot of things going wrong in our society since it first arrived in 2020. Add slumping Massachusetts Lottery sales to the list. According to State House News Service, "Lottery sales in September were down $40.3 million or 8.9 percent compared to September 2021, and every single product was in the red for the month. Through one quarter of fiscal year 2023. Lottery sales are down $60.8 million or 3.8 percent compared to the same time period last year."
What State Spends the Most on the Lottery? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Massachusetts residents love to gamble. According to Masslottery.com, the Commonwealth's lottery broke records in 2019 hitting an all-time $5.509 billion in revenue, yielding a net profit of $1.104 billion. Between nine games (The Numbers Game, Keno, Jackpot Poker, All or Nothing, Mass Cash, Megabucks Doubler, Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, Powerball) and countless ever-changing scratch tickets, the Bay State's lottery is thriving.
This Is Why Massachusetts Liquor Stores Are Closed On Thanksgiving And Christmas
If there was any day to consume alcohol in order to "party", it would be the holidays, yes? Doesn't the phrase go, "Eat, Drink, and be Merry"? In fact, most states ALLOW the sale of beer, wine, and other spirits on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not Massachusetts, though. I mean, no...
Looks Like We Get Another Chance To Win A Billion Dollars Here In the Berkshires
So the Drawing for the Powerball Billion Dollar Drawing made no one a Billionaire which means now we all have another chance to become what Kanye is no more a Billionaire!. Here are the losing numbers being drawn. Powerball39/Youtube. There were some 50 thousand dollar winners but no one hit...
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
Hey Berkshires, What To Do If Fraud Is Committed During Holiday Shopping
So I have been doing some Holiday shopping, something that I am trying to get better at, if you know me I usually wait till the last minute to shop for the Holidays. There are even some companies rolling out black Friday sales every Friday right now, they are trying to get a jump on their sales for the holiday season.
It’s Illegal to Throw Out That Used Halloween Costume in Massachusetts
Well, Halloween's over! That costume you spent so much time getting ready, maybe even spent some money on is used, it probably smells and you no longer have use for it. It's time to throw it away. But wait, you can't! As of November 1st in Massachusetts, that would be illegal!
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?
Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.
This Massachusetts City Makes National Top 10 For Pumpkin Lovers–Which One?
I must confess. I've never been a huge fan of the pumpkin. Wait. Hold that thought. Let me amend that statement. I've never been a huge fan of the taste of pumpkins. They're cool to look at. They're fun to carve into a jack-o-lantern which makes them even cooler to look at:
It Is Illegal to Bury Your Pet Without This in Massachusetts
We always mourn when we lose a loved one. Of course, we will also do for our pets as well. The ones that are always there for us when we're feeling down. The ones that don't care where or what you live in. The only thing they care about is your love and compassion. Unfortunately, I've had to burry at least 2 pets in my life. Back in 2013, my Min-Pin named Lucy. My most recent back in the Spring of 2022, half Min-Pin and half Chihuahua. Both sadly suffered kidney failure.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
What’s the Most Popular Sushi Roll in Massachusetts?
For some, sushi is definitely an acquired taste. Some people absolutely love it. Others, not so much. Personally, I think sushi is amazing and will have some any chance I get. With the Berkshires being home to more than a few sushi spots, you have to wonder what the most popular sushi is throughout Massachusetts.
These Laws Are Still On The Books And Could Get You In Trouble
As you read through these, if you're like me, you have to wonder about what must have happened to make these into law and are still on there to this day. Now I am sure most if any are enforced. But hey, why chance it?. Don't go to a wake...
5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad
Ok, before I type any further, this post is solely for the purpose of satire. You're really not a "jerk" if you do any of the following things. I'm simply trying to get a laugh out of you on a Monday. 5 Things That Make Massachusetts People Mad. 1. You...
