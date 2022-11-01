Read full article on original website
brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
These safety enhancements are coming to Orange County Public Schools
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders say they’re meeting or exceeding new state security and safety standards in its schools. Those standards are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Act, which requires districts to make improvements in hopes of keeping children safe from mass shootings.
vieravoice.com
2022 DSAB Buddy Walk
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Brevard Buddy Walk®. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration!
vieravoice.com
Handbuilt Pottery Workshop
The Studios of Cocoa Beach is offering a “Handbuilt Pottery Workshop”to be s offered twice, on Saturday November 5 from 3 to 6 pm and repeating on Friday December 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Students can attend either date or both. This open studio class allows you...
fox35orlando.com
Florida students say they waited outside for hours before homecoming dance
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach parent snapped a picture showing students in homecoming dresses and suits waiting outside their high school to get into their homecoming dance. Parents and students tell FOX 35 News that hundreds had to wait for hours. "We sat in line for...
Palm Bay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Palm Bay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Bayside High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
WESH
Former FPC soccer player files lawsuit against Father Lopez Catholic High School
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Father Lopez Catholic High School is being sued by one of Flagler Palm Coast High School's former soccer players. According to the lawsuit, during a game in Jan. 2019, a soccer player from Father Lopez "intentionally collided" with the FPC player, who suffered injuries. The...
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
click orlando
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
Artemis I rollout set for overnight at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, NASA teams will start arriving at the Kennedy Space Center for the next rollout of the agency’s Mega Moon rocket and Orion spacecraft. NASA is on target to launch its uncrewed mission around the moon on Nov. 14. NASA said Thursday afternoon...
Retired Volusia County firefighter’s quest for retroactive cancer benefits not over
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for a retired local firefighter say her fight for retroactive cancer benefits could make its way to the Florida Supreme Court. 9 Investigates first told you how former Volusia County firefighter Kathleen Weaver was fighting for a $25,000 payment through a state law protecting firefighters, but her claim was denied because the law was put into place after she got sick.
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
Attorney General ‘gathering information’ as Good Samaritan residents demand accountability
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s staff members drove down to Osceola County to meet with displaced Good Samaritan residents, the residents confirmed Thursday, putting the mess following Hurricane Ian’s destruction of their homes publicly on their radar for the first time. >>> STREAM...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
vieravoice.com
Chipping in to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament
Our Chipping In to End Domestic Violence Golf Tournament will bring golfers from all over Brevard County, and nearby areas to a fun-filled day where golf is the main event!. We will have different contests during the day, including Hole in One contests and a Ball Drop to help Serene Harbor continue raising funds for our center.
