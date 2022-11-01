High School Football Games Rescheduled Ahead Of Severe Weather

Tracking our next storm system moving across the state from west to east Thursday and Friday. There is the potential for severe weather but also more decent rainfall! Here’s a look at the rainfall forecast. Not everyone gets the heaviest rain with this set up. It depends on where the thunderstorms line up and if your town is in the path. As you can see this map is the rainfall totals through Saturday morning. There is also a Slight to Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms including the threat for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Stay tuned to the latest weather as this system gets closer.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO