Oklahoma State

High School Football Games Rescheduled Ahead Of Severe Weather

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Some high schools in Northeast Oklahoma are rescheduling their Friday night football games due to the chance of severe storms on the way.

  1. Collinsville's Varsity Football game at home vs. Claremore has been moved to Thursday night, November 3rd at Sallee Field.
  2. The Owasso football game vs Norman has been moved to 7:30 PM Thursday night, 11/3 at Owasso Stadium
  3. Morris and Okmulgee have moved their game to Thursday at 7 pm
  4. Stillwater Public Schools announced that their game against Muskogee has also been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday..
  5. Sand Springs varsity football game against U.S. Grant has been moved to Thursday, November 3 at 7 p.m. Senior Night activities will still take place before the game.
  6. Kellyville High School's football game is being moved to Thursday (11/3) at Crossing Christian at 6 PM.
  7. Liberty Public Schools will take on Hartshorne on Thursday, November 3.
  8. Quinton Public Schools has moved its game with Webbers Falls will be moved to Thursday at 7 pm.
  9. McAlester High Shool will play Thursday at 7 pm with Senior night festivities beginning at 6:20.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

