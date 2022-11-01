Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
BET
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
EXCLUSIVE: Isamaya Ffrench to Host L.A. Pop-ups, Introduces New Cosmetics Collection, ‘Wild Star’
Isamaya Ffrench is coming to Los Angeles. The British makeup artist, making waves for her innovative creations, is hosting pop-ups around L.A. to preview her new collection, “Wild Star,” as part of her namesake cosmetic brand Isamaya.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Held from Friday to Sunday, the first day will be at Rcnstrct Studio on Melrose Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday are at the Silverlake Flea and Animal House in Venice Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m....
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches Soft Lounge Shimmer Collection
Kim Kardashian‘s ever-popular loungewear brand, SKIMS, continues to transcend its initial potential with a new line of dresses, perfect for the upcoming party season. Offering a holiday revamp of SKIMS’ much-loved Soft Lounge dresses, the new Soft Lounge Shimmer collection is designed with a subtle, all-over foil shimmer, to take each piece to the next level.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year
Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers
Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
Collection
The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life
Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
Hypebae
Lizzo Keeps It Soft and Sexy With YITTY's Plush Collection
Lizzo, herself, is the gift that keeps on giving and the generous queen has blessed us with YITTY‘s new PLUSSHY collection, just in time for the holidays. Aptly named, the latest array of super soft and sexy bodysuits, leggings and tops will keep you warm and have you looking hot.
Hypebae
Iconic Brand Lee and The Brooklyn Circus Tell the Tale of the Wild West in a New Capsule Collection
Using style as a mode for storytelling, Lee and The Brooklyn Circus (BKc) have joined forces for a capsule collection that merges styles of the past with present day. Honing in on Lee’s western heritage and BKc’s collegiate aesthetic, the collection arrives with a versatile range of workwear-inspired staples that cater to both men and women.
Ciara Is Our Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble
Ciara took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble and we're in love!
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Was Told to Lose Weight and Change Her Face at 19
Oscar nominee and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh recently opened up about her previous acting experiences in a new interview. Speaking to The Telegraph, Pugh detailed an experience of hers from when she was 19 years old and cast as a pop star in a Los Angeles TV series. The actor was told that she needed to alter her appearance and lose weight in order to fit into the role, something which understandably still haunts her.
Hypebae
Aligne Gets Serious With Sustainable "Made in Britain" FW22 Collection
London-based brand Aligne has just unveiled its first “Made in Britain” capsule collection, featuring a melange of sustainably-made suits. Demonstrating a sincere commitment to mindful manufacturing, Aligne has carefully considered the design process from top to bottom by first selecting an ethical factory to using the highest-quality sustainable fabric, such as recycled wool, Ecovero viscose and eco-friendly corozo.
EXCLUSIVE: Maison Mazerea Debuts Yellow Diamond Jewelry Collection
PARIS — Diamond brand Maison Mazerea on Wednesday will unveil its first jewelry designs, all dedicated to yellow diamonds, at a cocktail with the Princess Grace Foundation, said its founder Peter J. Ravenscroft. But don’t expect dozens of variations around a single inspiration, as styles here range from bridal...
Thrillist
Kraft Real Mayo Is Launching a Fashion Collab with Juicy Couture
These days, finding a proper statement piece is a bit difficult. Between micro trends, fast fashion, and drop shipping, it's all too easy to cycle through a bunch of unremarkable and unmemorable array of clothes. But, for those of you who have the desire to express yourself and your interests through your clothing, there's an option now to buy an ultra unique outfit that has staying power.
Hypebae
Louis Vuitton Unveils Sparkle Pump Collection in Soho
Louis Vuitton gave New York a sneak peek of its new Sparkle Pump shoe collection this past Friday, October 28 at a special SoHo pop-up, revealing the elegant and sophisticated silhouette. The new heel is inspired by the iconic Coussin handbag, bearing a chic slingback style, accentuated with a luxurious...
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta Enriches Its Lug Boot With All-Over Intreccio Leather Netting
Matthieu Blazy — creative director of Bottega Veneta — is already generating excitement for the brand’s fans thanks to the recent unveiling of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. However, for fans yearning for new pieces from the Italian luxury house this season, you’re in luck because the brand just dropped a new variation of its Lug Boot. This latest installment comes reworked with a flashy new construction, and as a result, its price tag has been noticeably jacked up.
