Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.

14 DAYS AGO