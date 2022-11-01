ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aaron Hunter
2d ago

2 Esdras 6:54-59[54]And after these, Adam also, whom thou madest lord of all thy creatures: of him come we all, and the people also whom thou hast chosen.[55]All this have I spoken before thee, O Lord, because thou madest the world for our sakes[56]As for the other people, which also come of Adam, thou hast said that they are nothing, but be like unto spittle: and hast likened the abundance of them unto a drop that falleth from a vessel.[57]And now, O Lord, behold, these heathen, which have ever been reputed as nothing, have begun to be lords over us, and to devour us.[58]But we thy people, whom thou hast called thy firstborn, thy only begotten, and thy fervent lover, are given into their hands.[59]If the world now be made for our sakes, why do we not possess an inheritance with the world? how long shall this endure?

The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Drake and James Corden pay tribute to Migos rapper as Houston police issue statement

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

Desiigner Breaks Down in Tears After Takeoff’s Death, Says He’s Done With Rap

Desiigner is having a tough time dealing with the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff and says he is done with rap. On Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Desiigner went on Instagram Live after learning the news that Takeoff was shot and killed hours earlier in Houston. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is distraught over the news that his fellow rapper has lost his life, which brought Desiigner to tears.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
rolling out

Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)

Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Left Speechless By GloRilla's Birthday Gifts: 'Now You My Woman'

Cardi B and GloRilla have developed quite the friendship since the Bronx rap star shouted her out, and now they’re exchanging gifts. On Friday (October 14), Cardi shared a video on Instagram of her and GloRilla having a studio session when the Memphis native surprised her new bestie with some new jewelry for her 30th birthday — including a Patek Phillipe watch.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say Argument Preceded Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday afternoon that an argument preceded the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff but he didn’t believe the notoriously “peaceful” rapper would have been involved. The shock slaying occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a private party of about 40-50 people had wrapped up at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling in Midtown. Venue employees told police that after the party ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door and it led to an argument that ended with shots being fired. At least two firearms were used, Finner said.Takeoff’s...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
Parade

Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume

Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
musictimes.com

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons Dating? Pair Seen Soft Launching On Instagram

It is no secret that Yo Gotti has a huge crush on reality star Angela Simmons-he even namedropped her in his hit song "Down In The DM" back in 2015. But it seems like Simmons finally gave the rapper a chance many years later, as they were spotted together in a club last month, and the socialite was even rapping "Down In The DM!"
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman

D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
BET

Kirk Franklin Addresses Rumor That He And Plies Are The Same Person

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and rapper Plies are joining forces to help victims of Hurricane Ian. During a sit-down with Angela Yee, Franklin addressed the hilarious online rumor that the two are the same person. With Yee by his side, Franklin called Plies on FaceTime and said, “I am not...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.

