ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension

- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the three-time...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans Cut Player After Trade Deadline On Tuesday

The Houston Texans released a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday, including one from the active roster. Houston cut defensive end Demone Harris, who appeared in three games for the team this season, including Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Harris had a pair of tackles on Sunday. The Texans...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Will Be Severely Shorthanded Tonight vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans will be lacking firepower on offense when they face the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday evening. It has already been announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for Week 9. The veteran wideout is frustrated that he wasn't traded before Tuesday's deadline. Cooks isn't the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles rule out two players for Thursday vs. Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott for Thursday's game against the host Houston Texans. Both players did not practice this week while nursing ankle injuries. The Eagles placed Davis on injured reserve, meaning he'll have to miss at least four games. Davis,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy