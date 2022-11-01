Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the three-time...
Texans Cut Player After Trade Deadline On Tuesday
The Houston Texans released a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday, including one from the active roster. Houston cut defensive end Demone Harris, who appeared in three games for the team this season, including Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Harris had a pair of tackles on Sunday. The Texans...
Houston Texans Will Be Severely Shorthanded Tonight vs. Eagles
The Houston Texans will be lacking firepower on offense when they face the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday evening. It has already been announced that wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not suit up for Week 9. The veteran wideout is frustrated that he wasn't traded before Tuesday's deadline. Cooks isn't the...
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
Eagles rule out two players for Thursday vs. Texans
The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott for Thursday's game against the host Houston Texans. Both players did not practice this week while nursing ankle injuries. The Eagles placed Davis on injured reserve, meaning he'll have to miss at least four games. Davis,...
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 9 NFL picks: Will first-place Seahawks sweep Cardinals in desert
Seattle looks to remain atop NFC West by sweeping division rivals for first time since 2018.
World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years
