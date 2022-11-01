Read full article on original website
Relive Stunning LSU OT Win Over Alabama Through Epic Videos of Fans Rushing the Field at Tiger Stadium
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
Missed Opportunities Cost LCA as STM Wins District Title
Two trips inside the red zone and a wide open drop in the end zone. Three potential scoring possessions netting zero points. That was the story in the First Half for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights as they passed on field goal opportunities and turned the ball over on downs on those first three drives of the game.
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ’s Coffee Location
What I love about Lafayette is that we don't seem to like eyesores when it comes to businesses. And that's exactly what's happening with one Johnston St site. The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Lafayette Student Arrested for Northside High School Threat, Others Arrested Too
While some young people may think threats are funny, in the cold, hard reality of life, it's not. When you play a stupid game, you are going to win a stupid prize. A student who police say is responsible for the social media threat against Northside High School Friday, October 28 was arrested on several charges.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Louisiana State Police Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Train Derailment
The Louisiana State Police have issued an evacuation after a train hauling hazardous chemicals derailed. The derailment occurred this afternoon in St. James Parish and is affecting areas around Louisiana Highway 642. According to WDSU, Louisiana State Highway 44 is inaccessible to through traffic from Louisiana Highway 3193 (Louisiana Avenue)...
Crematory Worker in Lafayette Fired after Sharing Details of Woman’s Cremation
A tragic car crash became even more traumatic for family members of Tyler Nicole Girard according to a report by KLFY. A crematory worker has been fired after leaking information about the woman's cremation. As we reported, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler...
Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking. Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.
Vehicle Crashes Through Youngsville Sports Complex Sign—Here’s What We Know
A vehicle crashed through the Youngsville Complex Sign early Sunday morning (Oct. 30). Police got a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after an SUV crashed through the structure located at the center of the Detente & Chemin Metairie roundabout in Youngsville. The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville...
Arnaudville Man Attempts to Shoot Neighbor’s Dog, Hits Neighbor Instead
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - An Arnaudville man is behind bars after attempting to shoot his neighbor's dog, but accidentally hitting his neighbor instead. Joshua Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville shot at his neighbor's dog on Sunday evening. However, the round ricocheted off the concrete near the dog and hit the neighbor in the leg.
Mel’s Diner Issues Statement in Response to Employee Facing Backlash for Alleged Remarks on Social Media
Mel's Diner is speaking out on Facebook after alleged comments from one of their employees went viral, sparking backlash on social media. The official Facebook page for the Lafayette location of Mel's Diner posted a statement on Saturday morning (Nov 5.) that welcomed "all to dine" and condemned "any degradation of all challenged individuals."
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to recover almost $400,000 in stolen oilfield equipment. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, LPSO SWAT, and Iberia Parish law enforcement conducted a multi-agency investigation after a recovered truck and trailer was tied to another theft in Iberia Parish. According to...
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
