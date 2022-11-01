Read full article on original website
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including Target)
The religious sect’s classic design style is enjoying a resurgence.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
yankodesign.com
The artistic SkyView Camper has a fling with mid-century modern architecture style
Teardrop trailers have cramped-up interiors and most travel trailers are built to look alike. Marrying the advantages of a camping trailer in a teardrop form factor with artistic leverage and space to accommodate two people in harmony; SkyView Camper is set to be that tiny home trailing your car. Whether...
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper
You wouldn't tell this was the same bathroom!
‘Human Ken Doll’ Justin Jedlica is selling this charming Los Angeles bungalow for $2M
The kitchen has a green foilage backsplash.
Japanese Beauty and Lifestyle Boutique Biën Opens in Paris
PARIS — Biën, a Japanese beauty and lifestyle boutique, is opening Friday in the heart of Paris. Step inside the streamlined, light-filled store located at 10 Rue Casimir Delavigne, a stone’s throw from the Luxembourg Gardens, and a sense of peace descends. To the right, there’s a...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
cottagesgardens.com
A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5M
Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
Refinery29
How To Pick The Best Rug For Your Space, According To An Expert
Shag carpet ruled the '70s, and gray vinyl "wood" flooring currently plagues the 2020s — but rugs? They're timeless. They can transform a living space with a single flop on the ground and, therefore, transcend time and trends. So, one would assume that, by now, picking the perfect rug is a simple task. Alas, apartment renters, homeowners, and bedroom dwellers are searching "how to pick the best rug" more than ever (we can't prove this, but you get the point).
This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style
A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
homedit.com
Craftsman Interior Doors: Choosing the Right Type for Your Home
Craftsman interior doors are the ideal finishing touch on a Craftsman-style home. It is a small detail that reinforces the overall design style to bring a greater look of authenticity to the home. This American style door “encouraged originality, simplicity of form, use of local materials, and handcrafted quality” according...
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Arturo Fuente Rare Pink Vintage 1960’s Happy Ending. This is a cigar line that has been previously assessed, most recently back in October 2021 in the Work of Art size.
