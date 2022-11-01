Read full article on original website
Biden stumps on job growth, as voters dread inflation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday's midterm elections are far more focused on inflation hovering near 40-year highs. That's left the president trying to convince the public that the job gains mean...
Wall Street rallies, in fits and starts, after jobs report
NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Friday, but only after yo-yoing several times, as Wall Street struggled with what to make of the latest reading on the U.S. jobs market and what it means for interest rates and the odds of a recession. The S&P 500 climbed 1.4% after seeing...
EXPLAINER: How can the AP call races right as polls close?
At the very moment polls close across the country Tuesday, The Associated Press could declare winners in some races in this year's midterm elections. But how is that possible, before any results are released? Let's take a look at how the AP can declare a winner before the first ballots are counted.
European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank's determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control.
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change.
The political universe of Pennsylvania: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama pay visits
LATROBE, Pa. – Pennsylvania once again became the center of the political universe Saturday, hosting last-weekend midterm election rallies featuring American presidents past and present. While President Joe Biden and predecessor Barack Obama fired up Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, ex-President Donald Trump exhorted Republicans in Latrobe to vote – mostly on behalf of candidates...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say
NEW YORK — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths...
Power blackouts hit Ukraine amid heavy Russian shelling
KYIV, UKRAINE — Ukraine's state electricity operator on Saturday announced blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones, inflicting damage...
German factory orders down, underlining recession fears
BERLIN — German factory orders were down 4% in September compared with the previous month, official figures showed Friday, underlining expectations that Europe's biggest economy is heading into recession. The decline was led by a decline in foreign orders, which dropped 7%. Orders from inside Germany were up 0.5%,...
Voices: Africa has all the sun and wind it needs to be a clean energy pioneer – but it needs help
For many Africans, climate change is not a “scientific” issue or something only of interest to environment reporters. And it’s not about polar bears. For us it’s an existential threat to our way of life; one which is already taking our loved ones and our livelihoods. So, it feels good to have the UN climate summit, Cop27, back on African soil this month, where the climate crisis is a true matter of life or death.The great tragedy of the climate crisis is that it is those least responsible that are suffering the consequences first and worst. It will come for...
Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don't turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions. “Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world's richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
