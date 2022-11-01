ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things to Do in November in Omaha

Each month brings fresh opportunities for fun in Omaha. November’s a great time to enjoy autumnal delights, from festivals and sweet eats to uniquely-Omaha experiences. Read on for ten ways to enjoy this month in Omaha. 1. Get Spooked at a Haunted Museum. Halloween season may be over, but...
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
omahamagazine.com

Happy Accidents in Happy Hollow

When Ben Haverkamp’s work in the medical field brought him to Omaha in 2020, he and wife Allison were looking for a home like the large 1950s ranch they had loved in Kansas City. But inventory was slim, and instead of midcentury modern, they ended up with century-old charm.
omahamagazine.com

Shingling Out the Competition

A roof over your head means so much more than safety from the elements; a well-built roof means a home full of memories, an investment to be proud of, and something to leave behind for future generations. Founded in 1996 by Pat Muhs, Moose Roofing has spent more than 25 years establishing a trusting foundation in the Omaha community. Current CEO Zac Johnson and the team of experts he’s assembled are ready to put homeowners’ roofing concerns to rest.
omahamagazine.com

Cascio’s Steakhouse: 76 Years of Sizzle

Cascio’s Steakhouse is often recognized not just for the quality of its food, but for its place in Omaha’s history. Opened in 1946 by two brothers of immigrant parents, this restaurant has managed to stay open as so many other restaurants of that era closed their doors. “We’ve...
Motorious

Throwback: Omaha Citizens Rush To Clear Snow After 1997 Storm

This video shows the aftermath of a storm from over 25 years ago. There are a few types of people in the world, the kind that look out for only themselves and ones that will do everything and give you the shirt off their back. It’s easy to see the former in a lot of today’s society but there are still plenty of examples of good people out there. One such notable example comes from a video from the 1997 Omaha Snow Storm. So what exactly made this particular case such a heartwarming tale?
The Nebraska City News Press

Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City

After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
omahamagazine.com

Lo Sole Mio Lives on in Memories: The Sun Sets on Beloved Family-owned Restaurant

The final weekend before the closure of Lo Sole Mio Ristorante, fans lined up–sometimes waiting hours–for a last taste of the authentic Italian cuisine and warm greetings served by owners, Marie and Don Losole. From the moment the couple announced the end of a three-decade run, memories have flooded social media. For many, it’s like losing a second home; hardly a single anecdote doesn’t mention family.
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
Southern Poverty Law Center

Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
