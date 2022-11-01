Read full article on original website
Veterans In Bartlesville Get The Chance At A 'Dream Flight'
Veterans in Bartlesville got the ride of their life today in a World War II Era Biplane. It took quite a bit of effort to get 72-year-old veteran Daniel Stefanopoulos out of his wheelchair and into the 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane but once he was in, they were quickly off into the clouds. His son Pat stood by, watching with excitement.
Voices Of Veterans: Bartlesville Man Interviews Hundreds Of Veterans; Many Preserved At Presidential Library
Hundreds of Oklahoma veterans' stories are being recorded thanks to a Bartlesville man who has spent two decades interviewing every veteran he can. About 1,000 of his WWII interviews are stored at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library. "Someone had a radio; it was announced Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor....
City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction
The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Working To Advance The New 'Innovation District'
The Broken Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation is working to advance one of the city’s biggest ongoing projects ‘The Innovation District’. City leaders heading the new project say they are working to create the layout and design work so they can begin building the new site.
Popular Sapulpa Restaurant To Close Its Doors After 60 Years
It's the end of an era as Freddie's Barbeque and Steakhouse will close its doors permanently on December 31, 2022, after 60 years in business. It's a place people said you can get a good meal and leave with even better memories. Edmond Slyman's uncle, Fred Joseph, founded the legendary steakhouse in 1962. Joseph began making barbecue in the back room of his local grocery store, Drumright. When demand grew, he closed the store and remodeled it into a small restaurant.
US Attorney: Several Arrested In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS announced that 13 defendants have been arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. Homeland security agents joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and police officers from Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Coweta at a building along Highway 51 between Coweta and Broken Arrow around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of officers were seen swarming the building and homeland security agents arrested at least eight people at the location.
Strong To Severe Thunderstorm Chances Return Friday
TULSA, Okla. - It is a windy and partly-cloudy Thursday before shower and storm chances return to Green Country on Friday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds will roll across the area on Thursday with speeds from 15 to 30 mph. Mostly...
Watch: Dave & LeAnne Take On TU Basketball Coaches In A Game Of CANE
TULSA, Okla. - College basketball season is getting ready to tip-off. To celebrate the upcoming season, News On 6's Dave Davis and LeAnne Taylor challenged the head coaches of the TU Basketball men's and women's teams to a game of CANE, it is just like HORSE, but with a special TU twist.
Tulsa County Man Accused Of Shooting Family Member Turns Himself In
A man accused of shooting a family member Monday night has been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say Jonathon Robinson got into an argument with a member of his family and then shot them in the leg. TCSO said it happened around 11 o'clock near 1st and 71st West Avenue, just east of Sand Springs. Deputies said Robinson turned himself in on Thursday and is in jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
Stillwater Police: 2 Missing Teens Found In Florida
UPDATE: Persia Lalehparvaran and her cousin, Tsegan Jones of Oklahoma City were located in Gainesville Florida, according to the Stillwater Police Department. The two juveniles and the car they had taken were recovered safely, and the pair were released back to family. The department said they were thankful for all...
Man Shot, Killed In Tulsa Identified; Suspect Arrested In Texas
Tulsa police have identified the man found shot in the head last week just outside of downtown. Officers found 53-year-old Jean-Paul Marquis dead Thursday evening. Police say Jaheim Neloms is accused of shooting Marquis. Neloms was arrested in Fort Worth after he was found in the victim’s car. Detectives...
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police
A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
Police Arrest 3rd Suspect In Connection To BA Expressway Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old
Detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection to a Broken Arrow Expressway shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Tayveon Harring was arrested during a traffic stop in west Tulsa in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Gilcrease Museum Rd, police said. Harring was arrested for first degree...
Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
Tulsa Police have recovered a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers say they spotted the stolen Chevy Tahoe near Admiral and Garnett just after midnight on Tuesday morning and tried to stop it. Police say the vehicle sped off, traveling north in the southbound lanes of 169.
Tulsa City Council Approves Changes that Impact New Cell Towers
The Tulsa City Council voted unanimously to make two changes to city ordinances in response to complaints about new 5G cell towers in neighborhoods. Some neighbors who live near 71st and Sheridan expressed their frustrations to the city council Wednesday night, about new cell towers showing up without notice. "I...
NTSB Blames Pilot For Keystone Lake Plane Crash
Federal investigators are blaming the pilot for a plane crash in Lake Keystone back in august of 2022. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the crash. The crash involved 66-year-old pilot Bruce Forbes and 19-year-old passenger Bailey Nevill, according to OHP. Forbes was injured in...
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
