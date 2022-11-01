ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 9 Betting First Impressions: What exactly are the Texans supposed to do with the Eagles?

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSMVI_0iuYbZxx00

If you’re coming here looking for picks, that’s not what this is. We’ll get to those later in the week.

This right here is an early betting preview of the upcoming action in the NFL, with a first impression of each game and betting line, with a few trends and hints sprinkled in. Sometimes, bettors can overthink things and talk themselves out of making the right pick. So these are just baseline thoughts before we take a deeper dive into the numbers later in the week.

Spreads and over/under numbers are from BetMGM and likely to change after this is published.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

1

Eagles at Texans (+13) (O/U: 44)

Eagles: 7-0 (5-2 ATS, 4-3 O/U)

Texans: 1-5-1 (3-3-1 ATS, 3-4 O/U)

Huge spread here, and it almost doesn’t feel big enough. Houston has shown very little offensive life, and the Eagles offense is humming right now.

2

Vikings at Commanders (+3.5) (O/U: 43.5)

Vikings: 6-1 (3-4 ATS, 3-4 O/U)

Commanders: 4-4 (4-4 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

The Commanders are winners of three straight, which probably plays into a smaller spread than you’d expect. But this is by far the best team they’ve played in the stretch.

3

Bills at Jets (+13) (O/U: 47.5)

Bills: 6-1 (4-3 ATS, 1-6 O/U)

Jets: 5-3 (5-3 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

A week ago, the Jets were the hot new kids on the block. Now, they’re 13-point underdogs to the Bills. Zach Wilson’s awful quarterbacking probably plays a part in that. I’m eyeing the under in this one.

4

Packers at Lions (+3) (O/U: 49)

Packers: 3-5 (3-5 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

Lions: 1-6 (3-3-1 ATS, 4-3 O/U)

Detroit isn’t covering spreads quite like it used to, but the Packers aren’t winning quite like they used to. You have to go back to 2018 for the last time Aaron Rodgers lost consecutive games to the Lions, but it can happen here.

5

Panthers at Bengals (-7.5) (O/U: 43.5)

Panthers: 2-6 (3-5 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

Bengals: 4-4 (5-3 ATS, 2-6 O/U)

This would have been an easy pick two weeks ago, but the Bengals looked awful Monday night without Ja’Marr Chase. The Panthers are fighting! This spread feels too big, and the under is looking a little scrumptious too.

6

Raiders at Jaguars (+1) (O/U: 47.5)

Raiders: 2-5 (3-4 ATS, 5-2 O/U)

Jaguars: 2-6 (2-6 ATS, 4-4 O/U)

Just when you think the Raiders are pulling it together, they lay an egg. And the Jags can’t finish games. I honestly have no clue what to do with this one.

7

Colts at Patriots (-5.5) (O/U: 39.5)

Colts: 3-4-1 (3-5 ATS, 1-7 O/U)

Patriots: 4-4 (4-3-1 ATS, 4-4 O/U)

Sam Ehlinger wasn’t bad in his first start, but drawing Bill Belichick in his second start is a tough draw. Luckily for him, Mac Jones has to play the Colts defense. Points will be tough to come by here.

8

Dolphins at Bears (+5) (O/U: 44)

Dolphins: 5-3 (3-4-1 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

Bears: 3-5 (3-4-1 ATS, 4-4 O/U)

The spread feels small here, but Miami gives up a lot of yards and Justin Fields seems to be coming into his own. Whatever the result, the over feels like a good play.

9

Chargers at Falcons (+3) (O/U: 49)

Chargers: 4-3 (4-3 ATS, 4-3 O/U)

Falcons: 4-4 (6-2 ATS, 5-3 O/U)

Chargers are coming off a bye week, and the Falcons just barely escaped the Panthers. They’re probably due for a dud.

10

Seahawks at Cardinals (-1.5) (O/U: 50)

Seahawks: 5-3 (5-3 ATS, 4-4 O/U)

Cardinals: 3-5 (4-4 ATS, 4-4 O/U)

First-place Seattle is an underdog here, but I really feel like the Seahawks should be favored. They already beat the Cards once and Geno Smith is playing better than any QB in the division.

11

Rams at Buccaneers (-3) (O/U: 42.5)

Rams: 3-4 (2-5 ATS, 2-5 O/U)

Buccaneers: 3-5 (2-6 ATS, 2-6 O/U)

Which team has been more disappointing? Flip a coin. If Cooper Kupp is truly healthy, I probably lean towards taking the points but I don’t feel good about it.

12

Titans at Chiefs (-12.5) (O/U: 46.5)

Titans: 5-2 (5-2 ATS, 2-5 O/U)

Chiefs: 5-2 (3-4 ATS, 4-3 O/U)

This is a lot of points to lay against a team as reliant on the run as the Titans. And KC has struggled against them in past regular seasons.

13

Ravens at Saints (+3) (O/U: 48.5)

Ravens: 5-3 (4-4 ATS, 5-3 O/U)

Saints: 3-5 (3-5 ATS, 3-5 O/U)

Prior to shutting out the Raiders on Sunday, the Saints had allowed at least 30 points in three straight games. Which defense will show up against the Ravens?

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Texans on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 9

On the first Thursday in November, the Eagles have plenty to be thankful for. As if an ascending quarterback, an explosive offense and a top-tier defense isn't enough, Philadelphia has yet to be knocked off its spot as the lone remaining undefeated team in the league. That's a trend that will likely continue on Thursday night against the hapless Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade for Chase Claypool: Experts hand out grades for Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick. It’s a move that benefits quarterback Justin Fields, who now has a weapon in Claypool who can stretch the field as the offense looks to make continued progress. Sure, the price for Claypool (a potential top-40 pick) is the one thing that has people questioning the move. But it showed that GM Ryan Poles is prioritizing Fields’ development, which is all fans can hope for at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Texans Cut Player After Trade Deadline On Tuesday

The Houston Texans released a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday, including one from the active roster. Houston cut defensive end Demone Harris, who appeared in three games for the team this season, including Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Harris had a pair of tackles on Sunday. The Texans...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

Can you catch Week 9’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals?. Well, let’s see as we run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. Orange: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy