Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Report: Bill Walton Condemns UCLA Move to Big Ten in a Statement
What would former Golden Bears athletes say if Cal were to leave the Pac-12?
Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part II
After a predictable loss to a much more talented Oregon Saturday, Cal’s hopes of a bowl game seem to be fading away. It wasn’t so much the loss that was depressing, but rather that Oregon was just so much better in so many ways – and didn’t even play that well in the 42-24 win.
No. 8 UCLA brings title hopes into season, Sac State game
Eighth-ranked UCLA will tip off its 2022-23 season with high expectations when it hosts Sacramento State on Monday night in
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
UCLA Men's Basketball Defeats Concordia in Preseason Exhibition
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell combined for 50 points in the unofficial tip-off to the Bruins' season.
Bill Walton goes off on UCLA’s move from Pac-12 to Big Ten
Bill Walton is not in favor of the UCLA Bruins transferring conferences from Pac-12 to the Big Ten. He made that extremely clear in a written statement, as shared by John Canzano. I don’t believe that joining the Big 10 is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its...
Yardbarker
The top college basketball freshmen to watch in 2022-23
The return of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are just two reasons the Bruins are a top-10 team in the preseason version of The Associated Press Top 25. Another reason could be the addition of Bailey, a five-star recruit from California's Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked the No. 2 shooting guard by ESPN. Bailey is expected to get his shot from the start, and it would not be surprising if he hit the ground running and became an instant factor for UCLA.
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
elmodenafrontline.com
9-0 Never Looked So Good
El Modena’s Football team has its best start in years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One important milestone the Vanguards reached this season was beating long-time rival Villa Park in Week 6 of season. This was El Mo’s first win over VP in 15 years and has meant a lot to the coaches, players, and alumni. The team is also looking to bounce back from last season’s CIF Semi-Final loss, hoping this fast start will carry on into league and eventually CIF playoffs. El Mo concludes league play in Week 10 against Esperanza. Help our boys out, and wish them good luck on the rest of the season.
yourcentralvalley.com
3 California cities ranked in top 10 for ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is the place to try new food, a new study from WalletHub shows. Three cities from the Golden State, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego, ranked in the top 10 for the best food cities in America.
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles residents leaving: report
Restless residents of the country’s major coastal cities continue to eye the exits, according to a new study. A record number of homebuyers want to decamp to new metro areas — with New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles leading the charge, according to a report from real estate site Redfin.
foxla.com
Housing costs in these California cities are highest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Housing costs are skyrocketing in many parts of the United States,. California cities are getting hit the hardest compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report. The median sales price of U.S. homes increased from $322,600 in the second quarter of 2020 to...
How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
Paradise Post
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doles out another nearly $50 million as part of his high-profile effort to clean up the state’s homeless encampments, the Bay Area still is waiting to see the results from a first round of funding awarded earlier this year. Newsom announced $48 million...
thehowleronline.org
New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl
The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
Eater
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
kpcc.org
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County
Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County. Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.
Comments / 0