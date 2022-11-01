ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clay Kallam

Opinion: Cal at the crossroads -- Part II

After a predictable loss to a much more talented Oregon Saturday, Cal’s hopes of a bowl game seem to be fading away. It wasn’t so much the loss that was depressing, but rather that Oregon was just so much better in so many ways – and didn’t even play that well in the 42-24 win.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Yardbarker

The top college basketball freshmen to watch in 2022-23

The return of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell are just two reasons the Bruins are a top-10 team in the preseason version of The Associated Press Top 25. Another reason could be the addition of Bailey, a five-star recruit from California's Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked the No. 2 shooting guard by ESPN. Bailey is expected to get his shot from the start, and it would not be surprising if he hit the ground running and became an instant factor for UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
elmodenafrontline.com

9-0 Never Looked So Good

El Modena’s Football team has its best start in years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One important milestone the Vanguards reached this season was beating long-time rival Villa Park in Week 6 of season. This was El Mo’s first win over VP in 15 years and has meant a lot to the coaches, players, and alumni. The team is also looking to bounce back from last season’s CIF Semi-Final loss, hoping this fast start will carry on into league and eventually CIF playoffs. El Mo concludes league play in Week 10 against Esperanza. Help our boys out, and wish them good luck on the rest of the season.
ORANGE, CA
Secret LA

These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal

Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
LOS ANGELES, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles residents leaving: report

Restless residents of the country’s major coastal cities continue to eye the exits, according to a new study. A record number of homebuyers want to decamp to new metro areas — with New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles leading the charge, according to a report from real estate site Redfin.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How wave of state housing laws are bringing new homes to S.F.

In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet tall within a quarter mile of a transit station or frequent bus line, and up to 55 feet tall within...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thehowleronline.org

New Irvine amphitheater seeks to rival Hollywood Bowl

The Irvine City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 27 to move forward with the construction of a permanent 14,000-seat outdoor amphitheater as a part of the city’s “Heart of the Park” Great Park Framework Plan. The new amphitheater will serve as a permanent replacement for the Irvine...
IRVINE, CA
Eater

Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County

Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
kpcc.org

Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County

Rounding Up Some Of The Most Contentious Races In Orange County. Up and down the ticket on Orange County ballots, some major races are taking place that can have serious ramifications for the country and local politics. Two major congressional battles will take place, with Republican Michelle Steel looking to fend off Democratic challenger Jay Chen for Congressional District 45. In Congressional District 47, Democrat Katie Porter is looking to defeat former Republican Assemblymember Scott Baugh. In its 5th supervisorial district, sitting Democratic supervisor Katrina Foley is challenged by Patricia Bates. There are also the litany of city council races throughout the county that seem like potential tossups.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy