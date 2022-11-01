Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
6 Benefits of taking fish oil especially in fall and winter in Wisconsin
Let’s talk fish oil. Wisconsin winters are tough and let’s face it, they don’t make people want to go outside very often. The colder days, fewer hours of sunshine and the dry air make this season frigid and uncomfortable. You can expect snow during the day, snow at night, and days so cold it’ll take your breath away. Even staying inside comes with three airs because of those wood-burning stoves.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
WDIO-TV
Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing
There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
City of Duluth Launches GetGreen App To Encourage Local Climate Change Behaviors
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
Minnesotans flock to buy lottery tickets in hopes of being world's next billionaire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Many are dreaming big today hoping to turn a $2 Powerball ticket into $1.6 billion.WCCO's Allen Henry spoke with Minnesotans today who are hoping to become the world's next billionaire. "We've noticed an upsurge in sales. This morning, we've sold over $400 in lottery tickets already," said Sam Osman, who works at Bobby and Steve's Auto World.The jackpot has been steadily growing since Aug. 3 when someone in Pennsylvania won $200 million.The last time someone won the Powerball in Minnesota though was August 2013."It is for fun mostly for me. I've been playing for a while. I go in on a few different tickets a week. I get lucky here and there with winning small amounts. So, there's always that hope," said Dell Barse.The odds of winning of course are small: 1 in 292.2 million. But that's not stopping people from dreaming big about what they'd do with the winnings. "My family would be well taken care of. that's important to me. Not just immediate family but extended family as well. So, anyone can dream big," said Barse.
lazytrips.com
Highway 61 Minnesota Road Trip: a Scenic Drive along the North Shore
If you're looking for a stunning escape from the city, then the North Shore Drive along Minnesota Highway 61 is just the ticket. Located in the north of Minnesota, it's famous for its miles of amazing views out across Lake Superior, and it's also said to be the best place in the US to spot the unforgettable Northern Lights.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
boreal.org
Fowl play: Northlanders grapple with nationwide turkey shortage
A nationwide turkey shortage, paired with rising food costs are gripping the Northland this holiday season. According to the latest data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), turkey prices are up 28% nationwide compared to 2021. The price of an eight to 16-pound turkey has risen in price from $1.47 a pound, up about $.30 from last year.
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023
Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
Did you know there were specific dog collars associated with the temperament of a dog? Great idea, right? Now you can tell just by looking at the dog what to expect. IF the owner follows these rules, that is... Is This Dog Friendly?. If the owner is with the dog,...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0