Memphis, TN

DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Hundreds pay respects to Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a sad day for the Mid-South Thursday as hundreds gathered at the Hernando Funeral Home to say goodbye to rock-and-roll turned country legend Jerry Lee Lewis and pay their respects to him and his family. Unlike the rest of the world mourning Jerry Lee Lewis’ death, a lot of the people […]
HERNANDO, MS
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
OSCEOLA, AR
actionnews5.com

Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN

