fox5ny.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
theadvocate.com
Nation's 1st riverboat casino, which sank in Mississippi River, found amid low water levels
The first riverboat casino to open in the United States and Biloxi now sits in the mud in Memphis as the waters of the Mississippi River recede. To see the fate of the Diamond Lady on Facebook — covered in muck as she emerged from where she sank a year ago — is a sad end to her story.
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
The highest-rated beer in Tennessee is from Memphis
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beers in Tennessee from BeerAdvocate.
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
Hundreds pay respects to Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a sad day for the Mid-South Thursday as hundreds gathered at the Hernando Funeral Home to say goodbye to rock-and-roll turned country legend Jerry Lee Lewis and pay their respects to him and his family. Unlike the rest of the world mourning Jerry Lee Lewis’ death, a lot of the people […]
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of. As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue. Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
FOX13 announces Andrew Humphrey as new Chief Meteorologist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has named Andrew Humphrey Chief Meteorologist of Severe Weather Center 13. “Our community is extraordinarily fortunate. They are about to be served with lifesaving weather information by one of the best scientists in the business,” said FOX13 News Director Randy Wardell. Before joining FOX13,...
