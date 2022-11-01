ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.

For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
12tomatoes.com

Flight Attendant Surprises Teacher On Airplane With Emotional Reunion

For most of us as kids, school is not a fun place. It’s where we have to go every day for a certain number of years because the law says we have to. While our teachers are there to teach us and mold us into the people we grow up to be, not every teacher has a profound effect on us as society would hope.
Lefty Graves

Woman working 3 jobs to support her two daughters and herself doesn’t have time to shower

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, who worked in HR, was having a rough week when another employee went in to complain about how badly one of her coworkers smelled. My HR friend went out to check on the employee in question and agreed that the lady in question definitely needed a shower or deodorant or something. Understanding that a lot of people don’t want to use deodorant or antiperspirants due to the chemicals, my friend in HR was well-versed in helping employees deal with such issues.
WYTV.com

Positive Parenting: Never a reason to co-sleep, doctor says

(WYTV) – A big fear among parents of newborn babies is sleep. Some parents even think having a baby sleep in bed with them is a good idea. However, a local doctor strongly discourages co-sleeping. Some co-sleeping situations can even cause death in a child. It’s something Dr. John Cox has had to talk to parents about. He said the best way for a child to sleep is on their back.
Slate

Help! I Refused to Help My Sister Catch Her Cheating Husband. She’s Furious.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Happy Monday! Let’s get started…. Q. Dreading Thanksgiving: I’ve been struggling with my relationship with my sister for some time. Five years ago, she asked me to loan her $5,000. She believed her spouse was cheating on her, and I fully believe he was. When she confronted him, he refused to fess up. She had been breaking into his email and accounts to try to find evidence of his wrongdoing. She asked to borrow the money to install hidden surveillance in her home to gather evidence of his infidelity. I was in between jobs at the time and had not secured a new position. Meanwhile, I was also moving from one very expensive city to another and felt cash poor at the time. When I shared this, she told me I could just put the $5,000 on my credit card. I didn’t think this was wise on multiple fronts, I didn’t feel I was in a position to be loaning money when I was without a job. Plus, I also struggled with the idea of my sister invading her husband’s privacy in their home and the potential legalities of this, even if he’s up to no good. In the end, I spent all the cash in my accounts and maxed out my credit card before I received a paycheck so I felt I was justified in being cautious about loaning such a large sum when I was unemployed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy