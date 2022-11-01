BPDA Community Meeting: 22 Dry Dock Ave.

Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, November 16th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM to discuss 22 Dry Dock Ave. Zoom Link: bit.ly/22Drydock Toll-Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 049 1228

The information at this meeting is crucial to you as a City of Boston resident, and stakeholder. Interpreting services are available to communicate the content of these documents at no additional cost to you. If you require translation services, please contact the following: [email protected] The meeting is scheduled for 11/16/2022. Please request interpreting services no later than 5 days before the meeting date. Meeting of the general public to review the proposed 22 Dry Dock Ave, South Boston project. This meeting will be focused on the proposed 22 Dry Dock Ave development. Please note that this is a Public Meeting. The meeting will begin with a 45-minute presentation of the project by the development team, followed by 45-minutes of public Q&A.