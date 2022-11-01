ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPDA Community Meeting: 22 Dry Dock Ave.

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 2 days ago

Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, November 16th 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM to discuss 22 Dry Dock Ave. Zoom Link: bit.ly/22Drydock Toll-Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 049 1228

Project Description:

The information at this meeting is crucial to you as a City of Boston resident, and stakeholder. Interpreting services are available to communicate the content of these documents at no additional cost to you. If you require translation services, please contact the following: [email protected] The meeting is scheduled for 11/16/2022. Please request interpreting services no later than 5 days before the meeting date. Meeting of the general public to review the proposed 22 Dry Dock Ave, South Boston project. This meeting will be focused on the proposed 22 Dry Dock Ave development. Please note that this is a Public Meeting. The meeting will begin with a 45-minute presentation of the project by the development team, followed by 45-minutes of public Q&A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyZHj_0iuYYz2U00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Redistricting Battle Anticipated at Wednesday’s City Council Meeting

The new districting map has been passed by the city council. The final vote was 9-4. The four no-votes were Baker, Flaherty, Flynn and Murphy. Right out the gate, you have City Council President Ed Flynn calling for a halt to the redistricting process and you have the chair of the restricting process stating she intends to call for a vote on Wednesday. So what’s a city to do? Buckle up and tune into the live stream at 12pm on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City Council President Ed Flynn calls for Halt to Redistricting Process & Creation of Blue-Ribbon Mapping Panel

With the circulation of additional redistricting maps, as well as concerns from public housing advocates and residents across the city about transparency, City Council President Ed Flynn has called for a halt of the Redistricting Process. “I appreciate the efforts of my colleagues, however this process has unfortunately become tainted...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – October 31st

Beware of little ghosts and goblins (and their parents) roaming the streets in search for Halloween candy. East and West Broadway will be filled with trick or treaters on Monday, October 31st from 4pm-6pm picking up candy from local businesses and residences. So be warned! This event is free and is hosted by the members of the South Boston Chamber of Commerce. A special pedestrian traffic flow has been requested. You can get the details.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The line for the #7 is spreading…like a virus

We’ve seen the #7 bus line at the L + Broadway over and over again. So much so, some of you are sick of me posting about it. Well, on Wednesday morning there was a line not only at L + Broadway, but there was an additional line at the N Street bus stop – about 35-50 people waiting to jam themselves onto the #7 bus downtown.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Baby safe after kidnapping attempt at South Station

MBTA Police Department reports that a man is in custody concerning the possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station. Transit police first tweeted about the potential kidnapping around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to MBTA police, the man is a relative of the baby and is accused of...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

South Boston Civic Organizations File a Complaint Against the City Council re: redistricting

The Boston Herald is reporting that a group of South Boston civic organizations filed an open-meeting law complaint against the city council. They believe the city council redistricting process so far has been conducted in violation of state laws and guided by an effort to dilute the power of the neighborhood’s votes. The coalition includes the South Boston Ward 6 Democratic Committee, South Boston Citizens Association, Martin F. McDonough American Legion Post, St. Vincent’s Lower End Neighborhood Association and Old Colony Tenant Association.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – November 4th

“Fall back” this weekend! This a reminder to turn your clocks back an hour on Saturday!. In celebration of customer appreciation month, enjoy half-priced hot dogs at Sully’s until they close on November 20th! Might as well get two right? We’ll take ours “all around!”. National...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City Council President Flynn Calls for Increased Community Input for the Redistricting Process

After listening to the concerns of public housing advocates, community groups and residents from neighborhoods across the City of Boston, City Council President Ed Flynn is calling for a more robust public process and Council hearings throughout the city to ensure more voices are incorporated into the Redistricting process, including interpretation services for non-English speaking and immigrant neighbors.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

City of Boston Credit Union Honored with Awards for Community Involvement

On Thursday, October 13th, the City of Boston Credit Union was honored at the Annual Cooperative Credit Union Association APEX Conference at Mohegan Sun for two state level 1st-place awards in the National Social Responsibility Awards Program. The Desjardins Adult Financial Education Award for their comprehensive financial education program to the recovery community. This award submission highlighted the 5+ year relationship with the Gavin Foundation out of Boston, which still meets for classes every three weeks. As a result of their work with the Gavin SOAP Program, CBCU has been invited to participate in financial education sessions to the newly opened “Eileen’s House,” the women’s affiliate home of the Gavin Foundation. Through word of mouth, a group called Boston Sober Homes asked CBCU to present financial literacy with both their Men’s and Women’s homes which has started another great relationship!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston City Council Redistricting Map Meeting Recap

This past Wednesday evening, over 100 residents gathered at the Condon School to discuss the process of redrawing council district lines. South Boston elected officials are less than pleased with one redistricting map in particular. City Councilor Ed Flynn send out a press release announcing the emergency meeting earlier in the week.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Awww, rats! Another reason to properly dispose of your trash

At Wednesday’s City Council Meeting (in addition to the redistricting battle), the top of rats and trash came up. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn called for a hearing to discuss the possibility of starting some form of “a trash containerization pilot” program to help with the rat problem. (According to data compiled by Apartment Guide, Boston is the second most rat-infested metro area in the country.)
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 330 C Street

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is hosting a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, November 9 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM to discuss 330 C Street – a new boutique hotel. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3TpENzy Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 292 9539. Project Description:
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy