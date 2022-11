The Oregon Ducks had an impressive performance on Saturday afternoon on the road by blowing out the Colorado Buffaloes. The Ducks won their eighth straight game of the season, improved to 6-0 in Pac-12 play, and most importantly will maintain their grip on the inside track to getting the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas in a month's time.

