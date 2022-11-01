Read full article on original website
invezz.com
House prices won’t fall below pre-pandemic levels
30 year mortgage rates are now above 7% for the first time since 2002, having been 3.1% a year ago. Even so, prices rose 44% during COVID and are unlikely to fall that low again. Having written about the latest interest rate hikes yesterday, I wanted to take a look...
invezz.com
Two stocks that are ‘immune’ to what the Fed does
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says "pausing" is not an option just yet. Andersen makes a bull case for Caesars and Shockwave Medical. He's convinced both of these stocks are insulated from the Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it somewhat clear this week that “pausing” was not an option just...
invezz.com
DappRadar’s October Report: crypto market continues to grow despite record hacks
DappRadar predicts the Bull Run will continue. Number of Unique Active Wallets for dApps have increased by 6.84%. $1.09 billion worth of crypto assets were stolen through security hacks in October. DappRadar’s latest report has revealed that the crypto market has continued to grow despite the rampant crypto hacks. The...
invezz.com
Here’s what midterm elections mean for the U.S. stocks
U.S. midterm elections are scheduled for the coming Tuesday, November 8th. Momentum Advisors' Boomer explains what that means for the stock market. He's also convinced that the U.S. Fed is now turning at least a bit dovish. It’s likely that midterm elections will serve as a significant catalyst for the...
invezz.com
HSBC share price outlook as Ping An pressure mounts
HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price popped to the highest level since October 21. It was trading at 475p, which was about 9.50% above the lowest level since October 26. Still, the shares remain about 13% below the highest level this year. HSBC and Ping An battle rages on. HSBC is...
U.S. oil companies slow down production
(WTVO) — U.S. oil companies are cutting back despite high global demand. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fracking slowdown comes amid what was supposed to be a productive year for oil companies. However, many are still limiting their output with rising inflation and supply chain issues. Third quarter oil prices were about $100 […]
invezz.com
Ethos Announces Recovery Token Program victims of Voyager collapse
The recovery token program targets VGX holders and creditors affected by the collapse of Voyager digital. The Voyager collapse affected more than 1 million customer with losses exceeding $600 million. Voyager's collapse resulted from a number of things including lending funds to 3 Arrows Capital. Ethos (ETHOS/USD) has launched a...
Facebook Parent Meta Plans Large Layoffs This Week – Report
Facebook’s Meta parent corporation will institute large-scale layoffs this week, the Wall Street Journal is reporting. The layoffs would be the first major staff reductions in the company’s history. The WSJ report, which cites people familiar with the matter, said the layoffs will likely reach into the thousands. Meta has more than 87,000 employees worldwide, a number which ballooned in the last two years. The announcement of the layoffs could come as soon as Wednesday, the sources said. Meta’s layoffs come as Twitter just had a reduction in force estimated at more than 3,700. The moves could send a chill through other...
invezz.com
US jobs number signals strength; Federal Reserve President hints at “higher endpoint”
US nonfarm jobs rose above expectations for the month of October. The unemployment rate increased above its 50 year low but the market remains tight. Richmond Fed president Barkin believes rates may need to stay higher for longer. The US jobs report for October proved to be a bit of...
invezz.com
Allbridge launches cross-chain bridge on Tezos
Allbridge targets offering more cross-chain opportunities for the Tezos ecosystem. The integration with Tezos follows Allbridge’s partnership with decentralised trading protocol QuipuSwap. The cross-chain bridge offers seamless interoperability for Tezos, Polygon and BNB Chain and other blockchains. Allbridge, a platform that offers cross-chain bridge capabilities for the transfer of...
invezz.com
Elrond Transforms Into MultiversX, Launches 3 New Metaverse Products
Elrond, the startup building internet scale blockchain technology, announces its transformation into MultiversX. The company thus expands its mission of building the new internet economy to include the digital meta-space frontier. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. The metaverse-forward company introduces...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the October jobs report
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced on Friday after a mixed jobs report that had lifted hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 198,000 for the same month.
