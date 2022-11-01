ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
The Independent

Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Whiskey Riff

I Took Too Many Edibles And Was Stalked By a Giant Raccoon While Fishing With My Dog

Fishing, your dog, cold beer, country music, and edibles go together like cocaine and waffles. Few things are more relaxing and peaceful, resulting in an outdoor therapy session much needed on a perfect night. That was my plan recently here at local spot in Colorado – what could go wrong? The wife and baby were out of town for the weekend and I had my moment to let nature speak to me as edibles ran through my system like salmon in a river.
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

NICU parents dress up babies in adorable Halloween costumes to celebrate the big and small moments

One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.
Mary Duncan

Young girl runs away from home because father won’t let her have a toad and worm selling stand at the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. There is a wonderful woman named Patty who I worked with years ago who who was just a riot to be around. If it weren’t the stories she told about her crazy (and oftentimes very mean) husband, she would catch our attention with stories about her kids who were always seeming to get into trouble.
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
momcollective.com

I Had A Unicorn Baby . . . And Then I Didn’t

My first pregnancy was bliss. No sickness, pain, or discomfort. I went on with my life as it was, working as a teacher and enjoying our new home in Albuquerque. As I approached my due date, I was nervous about how this little person was going to change our lives.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Women's Health

Seven Easy Ways to Drink Enough Water Daily

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your health, performance, and fitness goals. Adequate hydration can benefit everything from brain health to body temperature regulation to proper organ functioning. And if you regularly work up a sweat, staying on top of your water intake becomes even more crucial.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’

A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...
Well+Good

8 Laundry Mistakes a Professional Launderer Is Begging You To Stop Making

Doing laundry is my least favorite chore. Every few weeks I find myself dragging my overflowing basket down to the communal laundry room before stuffing it to the brim. I mix my fabrics, I mix my colors and whites (sorry mom!), and just hope that adding extra detergent and hot water will solve all my problems.
petpress.net

3 Reasons Why Does My Dog Follow Me Everywhere

Have you ever wondered why your dog always seems to follow you around, no matter where you go in the house?. It may seem like a cute quirk, but this behavior actually has roots in their natural instincts as pack animals. Dogs evolved to live in packs with a hierarchical...

