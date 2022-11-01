One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.

15 DAYS AGO