Renee Henley
5d ago

My dad was a triplet born in 1941. He was the only survived. He weighed just about the same as this baby. My grandma put him on a hot water bottle, bathed him in coconut oil, and fed him breast milk with an eye dropper. She prayed for him nonstop. He lived without any complications!

BabyCenter Blog

Feeding your premature baby

Just because your baby is premature, it doesn't mean they'll have feeding problems. But many preemies need extra time to get the hang of feeding, whether from a bottle or breast. A baby's suck-swallow-breathe pattern usually becomes coordinated enough to breastfeed around 34 weeks gestation, so if your baby is...
WeHaveKids

You Will Not Believe the Size of This Kid at 9 Months Old

Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Right from the beginning. Big, small, round, long...and they grow up into a wide variety of adults. Genetics play a role, but it's confusing; you can get siblings of all sizes, and it doesn't always seem to be determined by the size of the parents, either, which anyone who's ever seen a petite mom with a giant baby strapped to her chest can attest. Is it something moms eat during pregnancy?
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Popculture

Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years

Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
ABC News

Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver. "We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams...
DENVER, CO
Maya Devi

A Man Lived For 82 Years Without Seeing A Single Woman In His Entire Life

Mihailo Tolotos, a Greek orthodox monk, died at the age of 82 without seeing a single woman in his entire life. In 1856, Mihailo’s mother died just four hours after he was born. Since none of the family members came forward, the little boy was abandoned on the steps of a monastery on top of Mount Athos. The monks adopted him and named him Mihailo Tolotos. He was raised there and spent his life in the service of the monastery.
The Independent

Three-week-old baby likely suffocated to death in his mother’s sling, coroner finds

A three-week-old likely suffocated to death in a fabric sling worn by his mother, a coroner has found.The death of Harvey McGlinn occured in New South Wales, Australia in 2019, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that the infant was found pale and motionless when his mother Tattika Dunn unwrapped her sling at a community health centre.Despite receiving immediate CPR, staff was unable to revive the child, according to the outlet. A coroner in NSW said in findings published on Thursday that the cause of death was likely due to “the position of Harvey‘s neck.”“The evidence establishes that the position...

