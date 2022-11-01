Read full article on original website
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
KOCO
Amended Oklahoma law creates harsher penalties for stalkers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stalkers will spend longer locked up thanks to stiffer penalties that took effect this week in Oklahoma. Under the amended statute, first-time stalking offenses are now felonies instead of misdemeanors. The stalking statute has been around for a while, but these new amendments will change the...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
Oklahoma Gov. declares state of emergency in four counties
Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties had more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has one confirmed death, as well as over 3,000 power outages, according to a press release.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
okcfox.com
'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declares State of Emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore Counties
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency today (November 5) for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following last night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as...
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
KOCO
Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout
OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief sending dozens to Oklahoma towns destroyed by tornado
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief is sending several volunteers to Idabel after Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through Southeastern Oklahoma Friday night.
KXII.com
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
KOCO
Oklahoma protestors looking for gubernatorial candidate to stop turnpike
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma protestors are making sure they’re heard on the campaign trail. They are looking for a gubernatorial candidate to stop the turnpike. Gov. Kevin Stitt did answer some questions on Wednesday in Norman, but that doesn’t mean they left happy. Some of the...
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
OK utility customers questioning reimbursement in Securitization Law
Oklahoma utility customers are questioning the Securitization Law that requires Oklahomans to reimburse our three major utility companies.
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
Hundreds Of New Laws Now In Effect Statewide
More than 200 new laws have taken effect in Oklahoma as of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The new laws include a law that allows renters to withhold up to an entire month's rent payment if landlords fail to address health and safety issues. Other laws include a harsher punishment for people...
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Becomes Standalone Agency
Changes are on the horizon for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. News 9 spoke to the new Executive Director appointed by Governor Stitt to see what this means for Oklahoman’s. As of November 1, the OMMA is a standalone agency. This comes after years of trying to move out...
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
