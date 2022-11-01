ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Amended Oklahoma law creates harsher penalties for stalkers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stalkers will spend longer locked up thanks to stiffer penalties that took effect this week in Oklahoma. Under the amended statute, first-time stalking offenses are now felonies instead of misdemeanors. The stalking statute has been around for a while, but these new amendments will change the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker looking to change state question approval process

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sen. Warren Hamilton announced that he plans on refiling a resolution that proposes changes to the approval process for state questions. Hamilton filed Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session, but it didn't advance past the Senate Rules Committee. The proposal was designed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'Responsible for a massive pattern of corruption': Lawsuit filed against Governor Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor. Court documents show it was filed by Greg James, who is a disabled veteran and an Oklahoma County resident. The lawsuit accuses Stitt of "being responsible for a massive pattern of corruption and secret dealings in the executive branch of state government that has resulted in misuse and misappropriation of taxpayer funds and abuse of the power of his office."
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Numbers from Oklahoma election board show early voter turnout

OKLAHOMA CITY — New numbers from the State Election Board show the early voter turnout. Early voting is well underway in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 got new numbers on just how many people have already cast their ballots in the state. The number of early votes has already surpassed the total number of early votes from the last midterm election in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt issues order delaying Richard Glossip's execution until February

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued another executive order to delay the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. On Wednesday, Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip until Feb. 16. The executive order states that the stay was granted to "allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy