Oklahoma City, OK

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Five Great Movies Filmed In Oklahoma

When it comes to entertainment in Oklahoma, most people fall short on ideas insisting it's a "boring fly-over state," but you and I both know that's not true. If you've traveled enough in your life, you know that there are no boring places... just boring people. There's always something to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma cattle market update

In the 14 weeks from mid-July to mid-October, the volume of feeder cattle in the combined weekly cattle auction summary was up 19.7 percent year over year, an increase of over 66,000 head. As expected, larger summer volumes resulted in smaller volumes for the fall. The feeder volume the past two weeks has been down by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Feeder volumes are expected…
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Polling suggests unpredictable Oklahoma General Election

The 2022 General Election is Tuesday. And while most legislative races have already been determined, the statewide races still to be decided may present some surprises. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

