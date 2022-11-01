Read full article on original website
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
KOCO
Oklahoma experts discuss shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experts discussed the shocking new jackpot with the Powerball lottery. The jackpot is a record-high $1.6 billion. After federal and state taxed are subtracted, you’re looking at a payout of around $456 million and it could be all yours after Saturday’s drawing. Just...
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
It’s Finally Fall Oklahoma, Time to Go Camping in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge
Now that things are finally starting to cool off some, it's the perfect time to head to the mountains and do a little camping. While I do enjoy camping in the warmer weather I'm not a huge fan of camping when it's really hot, or worse hot and muggy. Plus...
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
This Town Has Been Voted Oklahoma’s Most Family Friendly City in the Sooner State
A new survey has declared this town in Oklahoma as the most family-friendly city in the Sooner State. It couldn't have been easy to select just one winner. Oklahoma is well known for its hospitality and friendliness. Bricktown in Oklahoma City, OK. is a great place to visit for some...
Visit This Oklahoma Town to See a GIGANTIC 50 Foot Tall ‘A Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp
Being a HUGE FAN of the movie 'A Christmas Story' I can't wait to make a visit this holiday season to this small town in Oklahoma to see this EPIC 50-plus-foot tall leg lamp. Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic and recognizable movie props of all time. It's a lot more than a statue or lamp...It's a major award!
No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1
Nearly 22,000 people were left without power for close to an hour Nov. 1 in the SW OKC and Mustang area of the metro. But, why? The post No storms, but 22,000 plunged into darkness in SW OKC Nov. 1 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister responds to SE OK tornado damage
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister responded on Saturday to the tornado in southeastern Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
Five Great Movies Filmed In Oklahoma
When it comes to entertainment in Oklahoma, most people fall short on ideas insisting it's a "boring fly-over state," but you and I both know that's not true. If you've traveled enough in your life, you know that there are no boring places... just boring people. There's always something to...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma cattle market update
In the 14 weeks from mid-July to mid-October, the volume of feeder cattle in the combined weekly cattle auction summary was up 19.7 percent year over year, an increase of over 66,000 head. As expected, larger summer volumes resulted in smaller volumes for the fall. The feeder volume the past two weeks has been down by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Feeder volumes are expected…
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Mistletoe Market Helping Oklahomans Get Holiday Shopping Done Early This Weekend
A metro event is helping Oklahomans get holiday shopping done early this year. Mistletoe Market starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. Emily Ramseyer and Anastasia Svec from the Junior League of Oklahoma City joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss the event.
KOCO
Fugitive on Oklahoma City police’s ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police told KOCO 5 that a fugitive on their ‘Most Wanted’ list has been caught. A man wanted for a murder nearly four years ago on Northwest 10th Street was found out of state. The fugitive is in custody in Georgia and OKC police said this all goes back to a shooting case from 2019.
kgou.org
Polling suggests unpredictable Oklahoma General Election
The 2022 General Election is Tuesday. And while most legislative races have already been determined, the statewide races still to be decided may present some surprises. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
