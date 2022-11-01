ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Texas grid looks to market reform to head off another Uri-like debacle

Episode 24 of the Factor This! podcast is a crossover with Renewable Energy World's Texas Power Podcast, examining what has changed in the state since Winter Storm Uri left millions without power. Host John Engel is joined by Doug Lewin, host of the Texas Power Podcast, as well as Caitlin...
TEXAS STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Microgrid to deploy one of North America’s largest flow batteries

Development is underway on a microgrid project in California that is expected to one day host one of North America's largest flow batteries. The California Energy Commission is providing a $31 million grant to support the project, which will provide long-duration energy storage for the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians in Alpine, California.
ALPINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy