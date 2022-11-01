Read full article on original website
Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Texas grid looks to market reform to head off another Uri-like debacle
Episode 24 of the Factor This! podcast is a crossover with Renewable Energy World's Texas Power Podcast, examining what has changed in the state since Winter Storm Uri left millions without power. Host John Engel is joined by Doug Lewin, host of the Texas Power Podcast, as well as Caitlin...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Microgrid to deploy one of North America’s largest flow batteries
Development is underway on a microgrid project in California that is expected to one day host one of North America's largest flow batteries. The California Energy Commission is providing a $31 million grant to support the project, which will provide long-duration energy storage for the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians in Alpine, California.
Comments / 0