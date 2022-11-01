Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
Terreno Realty Pays $17MM for 26,000 SQFT Industrial Property in Los Angeles
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, acquired an industrial property located in Los Angeles, California on November 1, 2022 for a purchase price of approximately $17.0 million. The property consists of one industrial...
Greenbridge Investment Partners Sells 20,800 SQFT Building in Los Angeles for $22.5MM
LOS ANGELES — 3500 Wilshire, a two-story, approximately 20,800 SF structure that sits on a prime site at the corner of Wilshire Blvd and Normandie, recently sold for $22.5 million. The seller was KTown Metro Plaza LLC, an entity owned by Sean Hashem, principal of Greenbridge Investment Partners. The buyer was undisclosed.
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
Hasbro Inc. Places 78,000 SQFT Burbank Office Space on Sublease Market
As companies continue to face the reality of the current economic climate, more sublease space is being added to the market. According to a property listing from Cresa, a more than 78,000 square foot sublease space in Burbank’s Media Studio North office campus is being added to a number of availabilities throughout the Greater Los Angeles area.
Colburn School Submits Plans for 76,000 SQFT Expansion at Los Angeles Campus
The Colburn School is one step closer to growing its Los Angeles campus, recently submitting plans to the City for a new Performing Arts Education Building. The Frank Gehry-designed project was initially announced by the performing arts school in March, but plans were only recently submitted in October. According to...
