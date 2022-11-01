SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.

