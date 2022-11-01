Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
CNBC
Self-made millionaire who retired early: 'Do these 5 things now or you'll regret it later in life'
In 2016, at 35 years old, I retired early with a net worth of $900,000. It wasn't until 2021 that I achieved my goal of becoming a self-made millionaire, with a net worth of $1.4 million. Now, at 41, I live a happy, simple and frugal life with my wife...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead
Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships
What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.
psychologytoday.com
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
Marriage Expert’s 10 Steps To Bring The Spark Back To Your Relationship
These practical ways can help bring back that “love high” you had in the early days as a couple
Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
Psych Centra
What Is Stinking Thinking and How to Manage
Cognitive distortions, or “stinking thinking,” are negative or irrational thoughts that lack evidence and influence how you feel and behave. Everyone experiences cognitive distortions to some degree — they’re a natural part of being human. But when they happen too frequently or in more extreme forms, they can be harmful and contribute to problems, such as anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Fitness Instructor ‘Mr Motivator’ Shares Perspective on Racism in Television
TV personality Mr Motivator is not fond of the TV world. He believes so many people in positions of power lack respect for those who aren’t. Derrick Evans, the Jamaican-born British fitness instructor better known as Mr Motivator, discussed his views on racism, etiquette, and TV stars in a recent interview with The Guardian.
28 Unforgivable Things Target Employees Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And 8 Things They Absolutely Love
Honestly, these are really good to know.
5 Way to Set Your Intention and Regain Clarity in Life
We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.
Track your packages with new Gmail features in time for the holidays
Gmail has released a new feature that will show you when a package is arriving, just in time for the holidays. According to a blog post from Google, over the next few weeks, Gmail will be able to show you a simple and helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information in your inbox rather than having you go through all your messages looking for them.
extension.org
It's time again...
It's time again to talk about time. It's time for a reminder that time isn't a renewable resource. My absolute favorite simple time management tool is this:. Don't touch anything twice. When you read that email/text, deal with it then, don't wait. When you take the clothes out of the...
Comments / 0