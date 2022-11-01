ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective

Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
psychologytoday.com

Are You Quiet Quitting? Try 'Job Crafting' Instead

Quiet quitting is a recent but perhaps pervasive phenomenon as a means of coping with burnout or unrealistic work demands. Instead of quiet quitting, you might be better served by job crafting. Job crafting involves intentional focus and alteration of job tasks, work relationships, and mental perspective. The term “quiet...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job

Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
StaceyNHerrera

Practicing radical honesty may help struggling couples

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have been dishonest in most of my relationships. It was always out of fear: Fear of being rejected, fear of being hurt, or just general anxiety about the future.
Psych Centra

What Is Stinking Thinking and How to Manage

Cognitive distortions, or “stinking thinking,” are negative or irrational thoughts that lack evidence and influence how you feel and behave. Everyone experiences cognitive distortions to some degree — they’re a natural part of being human. But when they happen too frequently or in more extreme forms, they can be harmful and contribute to problems, such as anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships

Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
mandyc852

5 Way to Set Your Intention and Regain Clarity in Life

We have always heard: be mindful of your intentions, or set your intentions carefully. “Intention” is a usual word heard by ambitious people. Now, what is an intention, a prayer, faith, or simply the belief? Simply, intentions are the thoughts directed to achieve the desired outcome. Some may make it more complex by citing it as the awareness of our consciousness.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Track your packages with new Gmail features in time for the holidays

Gmail has released a new feature that will show you when a package is arriving, just in time for the holidays. According to a blog post from Google, over the next few weeks, Gmail will be able to show you a simple and helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information in your inbox rather than having you go through all your messages looking for them.
extension.org

It's time again...

It's time again to talk about time. It's time for a reminder that time isn't a renewable resource. My absolute favorite simple time management tool is this:. Don't touch anything twice. When you read that email/text, deal with it then, don't wait. When you take the clothes out of the...

